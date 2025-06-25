6 On-Screen Pairs Who Were Too Hot to Handle
Only specific shows and films can spark a romantic hyper-fixation in my mind. What ties these diverse pieces together is the undeniable chemistry between two actors, capable of turning any movie or TV show into an instant classic. If you’re seeking your fix, keep scrolling to check out my ranking of the 6 couples with the most unforgettable chemistry on screen.
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, Normal People
Similar to "One Day," the Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s acclaimed 2018 novel explores the "will they, won’t they" dynamic between former high school classmates Marianne and Connell, portrayed with brilliance by Edgar-Jones and Mescal. A true sign of exceptional chemistry is the enduring bond between actors long after a show airs and promotional events conclude, and Edgar-Jones and Mescal certainly exemplify this.
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Outlander
This time-travel period romance series skillfully avoids clichés, thanks to the intense and captivating connection between Claire (Balfe), a World War II nurse who unexpectedly finds herself in 18th-century Scotland, and Jamie (Heughan), a Highland soldier destined to lead a rebellion. Their undeniable chemistry was evident from the beginning, highlighted by their memorable chemistry test.
Lauren Graham and Scott Patterson, Gilmore Girls
To maintain a slow-burn romance over seven seasons, you need two actors with exceptional chemistry—and "Gilmore Girls" had just that. By the time Lorelai (Graham) and Luke (Patterson) shared their first kiss in the season four finale, viewers were already familiar with the co-stars' unmatched talent for witty banter about caffeine cravings and exchanging longing looks across Stars Hollow’s town square.
Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, Scandal
Under no circumstances do I endorse cheating—except when it involves Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant. Their moral missteps can be attributed to the undeniable chemistry between Washington and Goldwyn, who share a dynamic that every showrunner would envy. Since the premiere of Shonda Rhimes’ political thriller in 2012, Washington and Goldwyn have consistently captivated audiences, a fact they are well aware of and continue to leverage.
Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson, New Girl
If there’s a template for a slow-burn romance, it can certainly be found in "New Girl." Over the course of the sitcom's seven seasons, Deschanel and Johnson, portraying Jess and Nick, interact in a refreshingly natural manner, each complementing the other's comedic timing with electrifying energy. Their undeniable chemistry often overshadowed other scenes, leading to instructions for them not to appear in the same shot during the first season, as Deschanel revealed in 2022.
Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, One Day
It requires two outstanding actors to transform the friends-to-lovers trope into something unique and compelling rather than cliché. Mod and Woodall achieve this effortlessly, portraying Emma and Dexter’s love story spanning a decade with the genuine familiarity characteristic of lifelong friends. "One Day" chronicles Emma and Dexter’s complex “right person, wrong time” romance over 20 years, as they silently yearn for one another through career shifts, various romantic relationships, and life-altering events.
Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton
The only thing more captivating than a friends-to-lovers romance is an enemies-to-lovers storyline. Ashley and Bailey, portraying Kate Sharma and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, create an electrifying dynamic that’s impossible to ignore. Their on-screen chemistry ignites as their characters engage in witty banter over Regency-era courtship norms or passionately connect amidst the muddy grounds of the viscount’s estate.