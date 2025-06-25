6 On-Screen Pairs Who Were Too Hot to Handle

Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson, New Girl

If there’s a template for a slow-burn romance, it can certainly be found in "New Girl." Over the course of the sitcom's seven seasons, Deschanel and Johnson, portraying Jess and Nick, interact in a refreshingly natural manner, each complementing the other's comedic timing with electrifying energy. Their undeniable chemistry often overshadowed other scenes, leading to instructions for them not to appear in the same shot during the first season, as Deschanel revealed in 2022.