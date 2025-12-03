LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news cricinfo Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Want To Lose Weight Instantly? 6 Places on Earth Where Gravity is Weak | SHOCKING Gravity Secrets

Want To Lose Weight Instantly? 6 Places on Earth Where Gravity is Weak | SHOCKING Gravity Secrets

Gravity on Earth is exactly the same everywhere, some spots are slightly “lighter”. These dips in gravity are called gravity anomalies. Here are some of those weird, interesting places where gravity is a bit weaker than average.

By: Last Updated: December 3, 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hudsan Lane, Canada
1/6

Hudsan Lane, Canada

Gravity there is slightly lower than usual because huge ice sheets once pressed the land down. The land is still rising back up slowly.

Indian Ocean (South of India & Sri Lanka)
2/6

Indian Ocean (South of India & Sri Lanka)

There's a giant "low gravity zone" under the ocean. The rocks deep below are lighter than normal. So the gravity pull is weaker in the whole area.

Mount Chimborazo, Ecuador
3/6

Mount Chimborazo, Ecuador

This mountain is near the equator. Earth is a bit wider at the equator.

The Equator (General Area)
4/6

The Equator (General Area)

Because Earth spins, you feel a tiny outward "push" that reduces gravity just a bit near the equator.

Scottish Highlands (Lairg Region)
5/6

Scottish Highlands (Lairg Region)

The ground below has lighter rocks which means less mass. Scientists study it to learn Earth's history.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS