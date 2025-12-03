Want To Lose Weight Instantly? 6 Places on Earth Where Gravity is Weak | SHOCKING Gravity Secrets
Gravity on Earth is exactly the same everywhere, some spots are slightly “lighter”. These dips in gravity are called gravity anomalies. Here are some of those weird, interesting places where gravity is a bit weaker than average.
Hudsan Lane, Canada
Gravity there is slightly lower than usual because huge ice sheets once pressed the land down. The land is still rising back up slowly.
Indian Ocean (South of India & Sri Lanka)
There's a giant "low gravity zone" under the ocean. The rocks deep below are lighter than normal. So the gravity pull is weaker in the whole area.
Mount Chimborazo, Ecuador
This mountain is near the equator. Earth is a bit wider at the equator.
The Equator (General Area)
Because Earth spins, you feel a tiny outward "push" that reduces gravity just a bit near the equator.
Scottish Highlands (Lairg Region)
The ground below has lighter rocks which means less mass. Scientists study it to learn Earth's history.
