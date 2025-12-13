LIVE TV
  6 Players Fastest 5000 ODI Runs: Check Full List You Won't Believe Who Surpasses Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana

Reaching 5,000 runs in ODIs is a landmark that defines consistency, class, and dominance at the highest level of cricket. While legends like Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana are often considered benchmarks of modern-day excellence, the race to this milestone has produced some surprising names in the list who got there even faster. 

December 13, 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Players Fastest 5000 ODI Runs
From explosive batting style to relentless run scoring machines, take a look at the 6 fastest players to 5,000 ODI runs proves that cricket records are constantly being rewritten.

Babar Azam holds the record as the fastest batter to reach 5,000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in just 97 innings. The former Pakistan captain showcased remarkable consistency, elegance, and dominance at the top of the order to script this historic feat.

Hashim Amla brought up his 5,000 ODI runs in just 101 innings, underlining his exceptional consistency. Renowned for his composed approach, flawless timing, and effortless strokeplay. Amla piled up runs with sheer class and established himself as one of the most dependable openers in South African cricket history.

Smriti Mandhana created history by becoming the fastest woman to reach 5 000 ODI runs, achieving the milestone in her 112th innings. She accomplished the feat against Australia, once again showcasing her elegant strokeplay, fearless mindset, and leadership at the top of India’s batting order.

Virat Kohli crossed the 5,000 ODI runs in 114 innings, equalling the legendary Viv Richards. Renowned for his relentless appetite for runs, this phase marked the rise of Kohli’s “chase master” reputation.

Viv Richards, regarded as one of the most destructive batters in cricket history, completed 5,000 ODI runs in just 114 innings for the West Indies. Celebrated for his fearless approach and sheer dominance over dowlers. Viv Richards emerged as an iconic figure and the face of the Men in Maroon during the 1970s and 1980s.

Australia’s David Warner brought up his 5,000 ODI runs in 115 innings. The explosive left-hander’s aggressive approach and rapid starts have played a crucial role in Australia’s sustained success in limited-over cricket over the years.

The statistics and milestones mentioned in this article are based on publicly available cricket records at the time of writing. Player performances, rankings, and records may change with future matches. This content is intended for informational purposes only.

