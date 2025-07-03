6 Pooja Hegde Lehengas That Will Elevate Your Wedding Guest Style

Pooja Hegde never misses a beat when it comes to fashion. Whether she’s embracing modern silhouettes or traditional Indian wear, she always brings her A-game. Her ethnic looks, especially her lehengas, have consistently made a statement — blending elegance with a touch of glamour. With wedding season right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of her most iconic lehenga moments. Each one is stylish, festive, and absolutely perfect for anyone looking to make an impression at the next big celebration.