6 Pooja Hegde Lehengas That Will Elevate Your Wedding Guest Style

Pooja Hegde never misses a beat when it comes to fashion. Whether she’s embracing modern silhouettes or traditional Indian wear, she always brings her A-game. Her ethnic looks, especially her lehengas, have consistently made a statement — blending elegance with a touch of glamour. With wedding season right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of her most iconic lehenga moments. Each one is stylish, festive, and absolutely perfect for anyone looking to make an impression at the next big celebration.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 12:15 AM IST
6 Pooja Hegde Lehengas That Will Elevate Your Wedding Guest Style - Gallery Image
1/6

Pooja Hegde's Ivory Haldi Outfit

Pooja Hegde dazzled in an ivory outfit for her brother's haldi ceremony, a pastel delight from designer Sawan Gandhi. The ensemble featured intricate ivory and gold embroidery on the lehenga and a strappy blouse with a sweetheart neckline, complemented by a sheer dupatta adorned with matching work and patti borders.

6 Pooja Hegde Lehengas That Will Elevate Your Wedding Guest Style - Gallery Image
2/6

Pooja Hegde's Burgundy Sangeet Outfit

Pooja Hegde maintained her stylish streak at her brother's sangeet ceremony, donning a stunning shimmery burgundy outfit by designer Seema Gujral. The ensemble featured intricate sequins, beads, and crystal embroidery, paired with an embroidered blouse and dupatta.

6 Pooja Hegde Lehengas That Will Elevate Your Wedding Guest Style - Gallery Image
3/6

Pooja Hegde's Ethnic Lehenga

Pooja Hegde captivated her fans in an embroidered lehenga by designer Arpita Mehta. The outfit featured intricate beige and ivory threadwork, along with stunning mirror work details, complemented by an embroidered dupatta.

6 Pooja Hegde Lehengas That Will Elevate Your Wedding Guest Style - Gallery Image
4/6

Pooja Hegde's Lime Diwali Lehenga

Pooja Hegde stunned in a vibrant lime lehenga for Diwali festivities, captivating her fans. The flared skirt featured sheer lace details and was paired with a strappy spaghetti blouse showcasing a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a light sheer dupatta in the same shade.

6 Pooja Hegde Lehengas That Will Elevate Your Wedding Guest Style - Gallery Image
5/6

Pooja Hegde's Cirkus Lehenga

Pooja Hegde dazzled in a striking black and gold lehenga for Cirkus promotions. She paired it with a gold scoop neckline blouse, both featuring intricate embellishments and an embroidered hemline.

6 Pooja Hegde Lehengas That Will Elevate Your Wedding Guest Style - Gallery Image
6/6

Pooja Hegde's Pastel Green Lehenga

Pooja Hegde looked enchanting in a pastel green lehenga adorned with beadwork and floral motifs in pink, yellow, and white. The outfit included a short-sleeved green blouse, perfectly complemented by a breezy dupatta.

6 Pooja Hegde Lehengas That Will Elevate Your Wedding Guest Style - Gallery Image

