6 Popular Street Snacks From South Korea You Can’t Miss

South Korea’s bustling streets are filled with irresistible snacks like Tteokbokki, Hotteok, and Odeng. These flavorful treats represent the country’s creativity and love for food. Affordable and comforting, they are popular among locals, students, and tourists alike. South Korea’s street food scene combines tradition with modern trends, offering a fun way to experience its vibrant culture in every bite of these delicious snacks.