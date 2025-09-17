LIVE TV
  • 6 Popular Street Snacks From South Korea You Can’t Miss

6 Popular Street Snacks From South Korea You Can’t Miss

South Korea’s bustling streets are filled with irresistible snacks like Tteokbokki, Hotteok, and Odeng. These flavorful treats represent the country’s creativity and love for food. Affordable and comforting, they are popular among locals, students, and tourists alike. South Korea’s street food scene combines tradition with modern trends, offering a fun way to experience its vibrant culture in every bite of these delicious snacks.

September 17, 2025
Tteokbokki
1/7

Tteokbokki

Chewy rice cakes stir-fried in spicy, sweet gochujang sauce, a beloved comfort snack loved by all ages.

Bungeoppang
2/7

Bungeoppang

Fish-shaped waffle-like pastry filled with sweet red bean paste, perfect crispy treat especially popular in winter.

Gyeran-ppang (Egg Bread)
3/7

Gyeran-ppang (Egg Bread)

Warm soft sweet bread with a whole egg baked on top, a popular, filling breakfast on the streets.

Korean Corn Dog
4/7

Korean Corn Dog

Deep-fried hot dog or cheese on a stick, often coated with sugar or French fries for extra crunch.

Hotteok
5/7

Hotteok

Sweet pancakes filled with brown sugar, honey, nuts, and cinnamon, crispy on the outside and gooey inside.

Bindaetteok
6/7

Bindaetteok

Savory mung bean pancake stuffed with vegetables and meat, pan-fried to a crispy delight, served with dipping sauce.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Availability and preparation may vary by region or vendor. Always check ingredients for allergies or dietary restrictions before trying unfamiliar street foods.

