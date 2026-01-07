LIVE TV
  6 Powerful Foods for Immunity You Shouldn't Skip This Winter to Stay Healthy and Infection Free

6 Powerful Foods for Immunity You Shouldn’t Skip This Winter to Stay Healthy and Infection Free

Winter increases the risk of cold, flu and infections making immunity a top priority. Including the right foods in your daily diet can naturally strengthen your immune system and keep seasonal illnesses away. Here are 6 immunity boosting foods you shouldn’t skip this winter.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: January 7, 2026 17:53:59 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Citrus Fruits
1/7
6 Powerful Foods for Immunity You Shouldn’t Skip This Winter to Stay Healthy and Infection Free

Citrus Fruits

Oranges, lemons and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C which helps increase white blood cell production and strengthens immunity during cold weather.

Yogurt
2/7

Yogurt

Probiotic rich yogurt promotes gut health which plays a major role in maintaining a strong immune system.

Almonds
3/7

Almonds

Packed with vitamin E and healthy fats, almonds help protect cells and enhance the body’s immune response during winter.

Turmeric
4/7

Turmeric

Curcumin in turmeric acts as a powerful antioxidant and anti inflammatory agent that supports immune defense and speeds up recovery.

Ginger
5/7

Ginger

Ginger helps reduce inflammation, soothes sore throats and improves digestion while boosting overall immunity in winter.

Garlic
6/7

Garlic

Garlic contains allicin, a compound known for its antibacterial and antiviral properties making it a winter essential for preventing infections.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before making any dietary or health related changes.

