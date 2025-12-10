LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan Candidates Tournament 2026 anchor investors Amazon 35 billion investment elon musk realme p4x 5g donald trump CAP peace deal trump female journalist pakistan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 6 Quick & Healthy Winter Breakfast Recipes for School Kids

Top 6 Quick & Healthy Winter Breakfast Recipes for School Kids

Winter mornings can be lazy, and kids often rush to school without eating well. A nutritious breakfast keeps them energetic and focused in class. A warm morning meal will keep your kid’s body temperature regulated in the cold weather. Every parent wants kid-friendly, tasty, and quick recipes that can easily be packed in a tiffin too! 

By: Last Updated: December 10, 2025 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Easy Breakfast Recipes
1/8

Easy Breakfast Recipes

These quick and easy recipes take minimal effort but ensure maximum nutrition and taste.

Veggie Cheese Sandwich
2/8

Veggie Cheese Sandwich

Use whole wheat bread for extra fibre. Fill it with cheese, finely chopped veggies and toast till crispy. Serve warm or pack it in foil for school.

Suji (Rava) Upma
3/8

Suji (Rava) Upma

Cook semolina with peas, carrots and mild spices. Add a little ghee for warmth and energy. Soft texture makes it easy for kids to eat quickly.

Stiffed Paratha (Aloo or Paneer)
4/8

Stiffed Paratha (Aloo or Paneer)

Aloo or paneer, both keep kids full for long. Roll the paratha and wrap in foil for lunchbox-friendly bites. Serve with curd or ketchup.

Oats Porridge with Banana & Honey
5/8

Oats Porridge with Banana & Honey

Cook oats in milk for a creamy texture. Add banana slices, honey or chopped nuts for taste and immunity. It is great for kids who like sweet breakfasts.

Moong Dal Cheela
6/8

Moong Dal Cheela

Make the batter by grinding soaked moong dal. Cook soft thin cheelas with ghee for warmth in winter. You can add cheese inside to make it more fun for kids.

Dalia Porridge
7/8

Dalia Porridge

Cook with vegetables for a savoury version or with milk or sweet. It digests slowly, keeping hunger away longer.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

These breakfast ideas are general suggestions meant to support a healthy routine for kids. Every child’s nutritional needs and food preferences may vary. Parents should consider allergies, dietary restrictions, and consult a pediatrician or nutrition expert if needed before making changes to their child’s diet.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS