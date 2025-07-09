6 Rare Indian Flowers You Must Witness

Neelakurinji – The 12-Year Marvel

Every 12 years, the hills of Munnar in Kerala turn a breathtaking shade of blue with the mass blooming of Neelakurinji (Strobilanthes kunthiana). This rare phenomenon draws visitors from all over the world. Found in the Western Ghats, it transforms the green slopes into a surreal blue carpet, creating one of nature’s most stunning spectacles.