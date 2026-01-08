LIVE TV
  • 6 Saree Styles to Try in 2026 for a Modern Ethnic Look

6 Saree Styles to Try in 2026 for a Modern Ethnic Look

Sarees continue to evolve with time, blending tradition with modern silhouettes and styling techniques. In 2026, the focus is on comfort, experimentation, and statement-making drapes that suit both festive and contemporary occasions. These trending saree styles are perfect for weddings, parties, and fashion-forward celebrations.

Published: January 8, 2026 17:43:28 IST
Modern Draped Saree
1/7

Modern Draped Saree

Sharp pleats, sleek silhouettes, and experimental blouses give the classic saree a contemporary edge. Perfect for cocktail nights and fashion-forward weddings.

Belted Saree Look
2/7

Belted Saree Look

Adding a statement belt cinches the waist and elevates even the simplest drape. Expect metallic, embroidered, and corset-style belts to dominate.

Sheer & See-Through Sarees
3/7
Saree Styles to Try in 2026

Sheer & See-Through Sarees

Light fabrics like net, chiffon, and tissue with minimal embroidery bring a bold yet elegant vibe. This trend balances sensuality with sophistication.

Printed Organza Sarees
4/7

Printed Organza Sarees

Digital florals, abstract art, and soft pastel prints on organza feel fresh and airy. Ideal for daytime events and summer celebrations.

Ruffled & Layered Sarees
5/7

Ruffled & Layered Sarees

Dramatic ruffles along the pallu or skirt add volume and movement. This playful style is all about making a statement in photos and reels.

Pre-Draped & Ready-to-Wear Sarees
6/7

Pre-Draped & Ready-to-Wear Sarees

Convenience meets style with stitched drapes that are easy to wear and ultra-chic. A go-to option for busy days without compromising glam.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Saree trends mentioned in this article are based on current fashion movements and may vary according to region, fabric availability, and personal styling preferences. Readers are advised to choose styles that suit their body type and comfort.

