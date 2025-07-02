Live Tv
  6 Science-backed Health Benefits Of Eating Fish

6 Science-backed Health Benefits Of Eating Fish

Eating fish provides powerful health benefits, including improved heart and brain function. Rich in protein, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids, fish supports overall wellness and is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet.

1. High In Important Nutrients

Fish is incredibly good for you—it’s full of high-quality protein, iodine, and essential vitamins. Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and sardines are especially beneficial because they’re rich in vitamin D and healthy fats that many of us don’t get enough of.

2. May Reduce Risk Of Heart Attacks And Strokes

Fish, especially fatty varieties, are great for heart health thanks to their high omega-3 content. Studies show regular fish consumption may lower the risk of heart disease and related deaths.

3. Growth And Development Nutrients

Omega-3s like DHA and EPA are crucial for brain, eye, and heart development, especially during pregnancy. Expecting mothers are advised to eat low-mercury fish like salmon and sardines up to 12 ounces per week for safe and healthy benefits.

4. May Boost Brain Health

Eating fish regularly may help slow age-related mental decline. Studies, including a 2024 meta-analysis, link fish consumption especially twice a week with better brain function and a lower risk of cognitive issues like Alzheimer’s.

5. May Help Alleviate Depression Symptoms

Omega-3s found in fish can help protect against depression and boost antidepressant effectiveness, and may also support mental health conditions like bipolar disorder.

6. A Good Dietary Source Of Vitamin D

Vitamin D deficiency affects up to 1 billion people worldwide. Fatty fish like salmon and herring are excellent sources, providing more than the daily recommended intake in just one serving. Fish oils, such as cod liver oil, are also rich in vitamin D. If you don’t get enough sun or fish, consider a supplement after consulting your doctor.

