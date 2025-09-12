LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Secret Rules of Celebrity PR Teams – What They Don’t Want You to Know

6 Secret Rules of Celebrity PR Teams – What They Don’t Want You to Know

Celebrity PR teams operate behind the scenes using strategic tactics to control public image, manage scandals, and craft narratives that boost fame. They manipulate media coverage, plant positive stories, and swiftly suppress controversies. These secret rules shape how the public perceives stars, ensuring their reputations remain intact and their careers thrive despite challenges or setbacks.

By: Last Updated: September 12, 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Selective Disclosure
1/7

Selective Disclosure

Carefully manage the information we share to create excitement while maintaining an understanding of the celebrity involved's brand relevance and intrigue.

Strategic Misdirection
2/7

Strategic Misdirection

Redirect media coverage of scandals through quick dissemination of media coverage of positive news stories or unrelated media stories.

The Art of Exclusives
3/7

The Art of Exclusives

Conduct exclusive interviews with carefully selected outlets so favourable coverage can be guaranteed while also creating a positive relationship with the media channel.

Underplaying The Personal Life
4/7

Underplaying The Personal Life

Disclose personal information that aligns with an image, and be careful to manage private life disclosure to preserve the intrigue.

Crisis Management
5/7

Crisis Management

Manage scandals behind closed doors to avoid public panic and disseminate the message strategically.

Controlled Access
6/7

Controlled Access

Limit media consumption through planned media purchases, while leaking enough information for curiosity but protecting too much exposure in their reporting.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only. It does not accuse or confirm any specific celebrity or PR team of engaging in such practices and remains purely speculative.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS