LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Secret Travel Hacks Frequent Flyers Don’t Want You to Know

6 Secret Travel Hacks Frequent Flyers Don’t Want You to Know

These smart travel hacks can save time, money, and stress on every trip. From packing light to using airport lounges, these tips make flying smoother. Frequent flyers swear by them to upgrade their experience effortlessly. Mastering these tricks helps you travel like a pro while avoiding common hassles and delays that can ruin your plans. Travel smart, not hard.

By: Last Updated: September 13, 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Book Flights in Incognito Mode
1/7

Book Flights in Incognito Mode

Avoid price hikes by searching flights privately to see true, lower fares.

Choose Seats Using Airline Seat Maps
2/7

Choose Seats Using Airline Seat Maps

Pick the quietest, comfiest seats by checking real-time seat maps before booking.

Fly Midweek for Cheaper Tickets
3/7

Fly Midweek for Cheaper Tickets

Tuesdays and Wednesdays usually offer lower airfares and less crowded airports.

Use a Personal Item Smartly
4/7

Use a Personal Item Smartly

Pack essentials in your personal bag to avoid baggage fees and delays.

Join Airline Loyalty Programs Early
5/7

Join Airline Loyalty Programs Early

Collect points from your first flight to get upgrades and exclusive travel perks.

Check Hidden City Ticketing Deals
6/7

Check Hidden City Ticketing Deals

Sometimes booking flights with layovers at your destination can save big money.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

These tips are for general travel guidance and may vary based on airline rules, availability, and policies.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS