  • 6 Shocking Bird Flu Myths Explained in Detail Everyone Should Stop Believing

6 Shocking Bird Flu Myths Explained in Detail Everyone Should Stop Believing

Bird flu also known as avian influenza often creates panic due to misinformation spreading on social media. Many people believe myths that are not backed by science leading to unnecessary fear. Here’s a clear breakdown of the most common bird flu myths and facts you should know:

Published: February 8, 2026 12:58:49 IST
Bird flu spreads easily between humans
6 Shocking Bird Flu Myths Explained in Detail Everyone Should Stop Believing

Bird flu spreads easily between humans

Sustained human to human transmission has not been observed. Infections in humans are rare and usually stem from close contact with infected animals.

All dairy products are dangerous
All dairy products are dangerous

Pasteurized milk is safe, the risk is associated with consuming raw milk from infected animals.

Eating chicken or eggs causes bird flu
Eating chicken or eggs causes bird flu

Properly cooked chicken and eggs are completely safe to eat. The bird flu virus is destroyed at high cooking temperatures. Avoid consuming raw or undercooked poultry products.

Only rural areas are affected
Only rural areas are affected

Outbreaks can occur in urban areas and particularly through live bird markets and the poultry trade.

Bird flu is the same as the common flu
Bird flu is the same as the common flu

While symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat) are similar, avian influenza is a distinct, highly pathogenic virus.

All Birds Carry Bird Flu
All Birds Carry Bird Flu

Not all birds are infected. Bird flu affects specific bird populations, mainly domestic poultry and some wild birds. Healthy-looking birds are not necessarily carriers.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This photogallery is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice.

