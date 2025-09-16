LIVE TV
  • 6 Simple Food Swaps That Can Help Reduce Your Cancer Risk

6 Simple Food Swaps That Can Help Reduce Your Cancer Risk

Swapping certain foods can play a crucial role in lowering cancer risk, supported by extensive research and dietary guidelines. Adding the following six foods: broccoli, carrots, beans, berries, cinnamon, and nuts. It can strengthen the body’s defense against multiple forms of cancer through its unique health-promoting compounds.

September 16, 2025 | 10:21 AM IST
Broccoli
Broccoli

As we know, broccoli provides sulforaphane and antioxidants. It also detoxifies carcinogens and inhibits cancer cell growth. Hence, it reduces the risk of many cancers.

Carrots
Carrots

As you know, carrots are loaded with beta-carotene and antioxidants, which protect your cells from oxidative stress. Hence, it reduces the risk of lung, prostate, and stomach cancers.

Beans
Beans

These are rich in dietary fiber and phytonutrients. It maintains your gut health, regulates digestion, and thereby reduces the recurrence and formation of colorectal cancers.

Berries
Berries

These are rich in anthocyanins and antioxidants. It repairs damaged DNA and inhibit cancer cell growth and spread.

Cinnamon
Cinnamon

This has high Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may guard against the spread of cancer cells while promoting apoptosis for healthy cell turnover and defense.

Nuts
Nuts

If you know that nuts are loaded with fats, fiber, and plant sterols. It helps you to lower inflammation and support the immune system to reduce the risks of colon and breast cancer.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. Dietary needs vary for each individual. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional or nutritionist before making significant changes to your diet or lifestyle.

