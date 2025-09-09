LIVE TV
  • 6 Smart Ways to Take Study Breaks Without Losing Track

Study breaks, when done right, boost focus and productivity. Smart ways include short walks, stretching, quick naps, or mindful breathing to refresh the brain without distraction. These practices help students return with sharper concentration, reduce stress, and maintain a consistent study rhythm, ensuring better academic performance without feeling drained or overwhelmed by long study hours.

September 9, 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
Practice Pomodoro
1/7

Practice Pomodoro

Study for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. This is a great way to improve concentration.

Decide on Break Activities
2/7

Decide on Break Activities

Choose a purposeful break activity that enhances your body. Activities like stretching or a quick walk are better than scrolling through your phone.

Set a timer for breaks and study time
3/7

Set a timer for breaks and study time

When you forget to set a timer for your breaks, you can end up taking a long time away from study. A timer can also help make sure you stay in a steady routine of studying.

Moving your body
4/7

Moving your body

Moving your body stimulates circulation and relaxes muscle tension. To help keep your brain alert when you come back from a break, get moving!

Stay off social media during breaks
5/7

Stay off social media during breaks

Social media while you're supposed to be on a break can be distracting and counterproductive for your productivity, not really giving you a break at all.

Mindfulness and mediation
6/7

Mindfulness and mediation

Take a little time to do a quick mindfulness exercise can be beneficial for your mind to disengage and relieve some stress that will allow you to focus and concentrate better on your studies.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is educational in nature. Effectiveness of study techniques may vary for individuals. Students should find methods that work best for them and balance breaks with study schedules.

