6 Best Solo Travel Destinations In India To Visit This Monsoon
India has some beautiful spots to explore. From the mist-covered hills of Uttarakhand and the coffee estates of Coorg to the tea gardens in Munnar, each place offers a refreshing experience. You can also enjoy the waterfalls in Lonavala, the quiet beaches of Goa, and the green landscapes of Shillong. These destinations provide a perfect mix of adventure and calm, ideal for anyone wanting to reconnect with nature while traveling alone.
Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand’s hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital transform beautifully during the monsoon. The refreshing rains bring lush greenery, cool weather, and mist-covered landscapes, creating a peaceful atmosphere perfect for solo travelers seeking relaxation, nature walks, and breathtaking views in a serene setting.
Coorg, Karnataka
Coorg, often called the “Scotland of India,” is famous for its sprawling coffee plantations and misty hills. The monsoon season enhances its natural beauty with vibrant greenery and cascading waterfalls, offering travelers tranquil surroundings, cool climate, and opportunities for trekking and exploring wildlife.
Munnar, Kerala
Munnar’s scenic tea gardens and sparkling waterfalls become even more enchanting during the monsoon. The rain nourishes the lush plantations, filling the air with the aroma of fresh tea leaves. It’s an ideal spot for solitude, nature photography, and peaceful walks amid rolling hills.
Lonavala, Maharashtra
Lonavala is a favored monsoon destination known for its thrilling treks and spectacular waterfalls. The rains transform this hill station into a green paradise, attracting adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. It offers an ideal combination of serene landscapes and adrenaline-pumping activities.
Goa
Goa’s monsoon season brings a quieter, more peaceful vibe to its famous beaches, away from the usual crowds. The lush greenery and vibrant local culture offer a unique experience for solo travelers who want to enjoy nature, explore spice plantations, and savor authentic Goan cuisine.
Shillong, Meghalaya
Known as the “Scotland of the East,” Shillong is famous for its heavy monsoon rains and lush green landscapes. The region’s waterfalls, rolling hills, and pleasant climate create a tranquil retreat. It’s perfect for those seeking solitude, natural beauty, and a refreshing escape from city life.