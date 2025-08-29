6 South Indian Mushroom Recipes So Good, You’ll Forget Meat Exists
South Indian cuisine offers a flavorful twist to mushrooms, turning them into hearty, meat-free delights. From spicy mushroom chettinad and creamy mushroom kurma to tangy rasam-infused varieties, these recipes are rich in taste and nutrition. Packed with spices and regional flavors, they prove mushrooms can easily replace meat while keeping meals wholesome, satisfying, and absolutely irresistible.
Simple Mushroom Fry
Mushrooms and onions are stir-fried quickly with ginger, garlic, south indian spices, and just a little oil that yields a light but savoury side.
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Fried mushrooms tossed with black pepper, tomato paste, and curry leaves make a delicious and spicy stir fry.
Chettinad Mushroom Masala
Mushrooms are cooked in a zesty tomato gravy with a blend of dry Chettinad spices, black pepper, and infused with coconut milk.
Mushroom curry masala
Mushrooms are cooked in a curry sauce made with onion and tomatoes, coconut milk, and cashews that becomes rich and highly aromatic.
South Indian Mushroom masala
Button mushrooms are cooked slowly in gravy with sambar masala, curry leaves, cashew, and fresh cream.
Mushroom kuzhambu (kaalan kulambu)
A spicy, but tangy coconut based curry with mushrooms made using roasted and blended spices. Serve with rice.
