  • 6 Stunning Photos of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Waist-Wrap Moment Captivating Attention.

6 Stunning Photos of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Waist-Wrap Moment Captivating Attention.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has been making a statement with her striking promotional outfits for ‘Metro In Dino,’ and her latest ensemble exudes powerful boss-lady energy.

By: Yash Gaur Last Updated: July 5, 2025 | 11:41 PM IST
6 Stunning Photos of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Waist-Wrap Moment Captivating Attention. - Gallery Image
1/6

Fatima Sana Shaikh in URA's Striped Crop Top

Fatima Sana Shaikh donned a white and red striped V-neck crop top by the brand URA.

6 Stunning Photos of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Waist-Wrap Moment Captivating Attention. - Gallery Image
2/6

Collared Neckline and Rolled-Up Sleeves Shirt

Featuring a collared neckline and rolled-up sleeves, the shirt brought a touch of effortless style to the outfit.

6 Stunning Photos of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Waist-Wrap Moment Captivating Attention. - Gallery Image
3/6

Fatima in Flared High-Waisted Navy Trousers

Teaming the look with flared, high-waisted navy trousers, Fatima infused drama into her ensemble.

6 Stunning Photos of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Waist-Wrap Moment Captivating Attention. - Gallery Image
4/6

Wrap-Around Black Straps Elevating the Ensemble

The wrap-around black straps at the waist enhanced the ensemble's statement appeal.

6 Stunning Photos of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Waist-Wrap Moment Captivating Attention. - Gallery Image
5/6

Fatima's Chunky Ring Enhances Her Outfit

Fatima opted for minimal accessories, wearing only a chunky ring, allowing her outfit to make a strong statement.

6 Stunning Photos of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Waist-Wrap Moment Captivating Attention. - Gallery Image
6/6

Fatima's Tousled Waves Complete Her Ensemble

Fatima wore her caramel-colored hair down in tousled waves, perfectly completing the ensemble.

