6 Stunning Photos of Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Waist-Wrap Moment Captivating Attention.
Fatima Sana Shaikh has been making a statement with her striking promotional outfits for ‘Metro In Dino,’ and her latest ensemble exudes powerful boss-lady energy.
Fatima Sana Shaikh in URA's Striped Crop Top
Fatima Sana Shaikh donned a white and red striped V-neck crop top by the brand URA.
Collared Neckline and Rolled-Up Sleeves Shirt
Featuring a collared neckline and rolled-up sleeves, the shirt brought a touch of effortless style to the outfit.
Fatima in Flared High-Waisted Navy Trousers
Teaming the look with flared, high-waisted navy trousers, Fatima infused drama into her ensemble.
Wrap-Around Black Straps Elevating the Ensemble
The wrap-around black straps at the waist enhanced the ensemble's statement appeal.
Fatima's Chunky Ring Enhances Her Outfit
Fatima opted for minimal accessories, wearing only a chunky ring, allowing her outfit to make a strong statement.
Fatima's Tousled Waves Complete Her Ensemble
Fatima wore her caramel-colored hair down in tousled waves, perfectly completing the ensemble.