6 Surprising Food Facts That Will Blow Your Mind
Food is full of fascinating surprises! Did you know bananas are berries but strawberries aren’t? Ketchup was once sold as medicine, and most farmed salmon get their pink color from added pigments. Raspberries belong to the rose family, while cheese holds the record as the most stolen food globally. Surprisingly, cucumbers contain more water than watermelon, proving that what we eat often hides incredible and unexpected facts.
Bananas Are Berries, But Strawberries Aren’t
Botanically, bananas and even pumpkins are classified as berries, while strawberries and raspberries don’t meet the botanical berry definition.
Ketchup Was Once Sold as Medicine
In the 1800s, ketchup was marketed as a cure for indigestion and diarrhea rather than the familiar condiment used today.
Most Farm-Raised Salmon Is Dyed Pink
Farmed salmon do not develop a pink color naturally; they are fed pigments to achieve the pink flesh consumers expect.
Raspberries Belong to the Rose Family
Raspberries, apples, and cherries all come from the Rosaceae family—the same family roses belong to—and share genetic similarities.
The World’s Most Stolen Food Is Cheese
Globally, about 4% of all cheese produced ends up being stolen, making cheese the most shoplifted food worldwide.
Cucumbers Contain More Water Than Watermelon
Cucumbers are 95% water—more hydrated than watermelon’s 92%—making them one of the most water-rich foods to eat.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Facts are based on general scientific and historical sources. Always verify nutritional or botanical information from credible sources before making dietary decisions.