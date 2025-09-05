6 Famous Teachers Who Reshaped The Teaching Profession: Teachers Day Special
Today markes the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan- the second President of India and a great scholar. He believed that teachers are the true builders of society. The day highlights the invaluable role teachers play in shaping young minds, guiding careers, and instilling values.
Students across the country express gratitude through cultural programs, messages, and tributes, making it a special occasion that reminds everyone of the respect and admiration teachers deserve.
Teaching has transformed greatly over the years, moving far beyond traditional classrooms and chalkboards. Earlier, education focused mainly on rote learning and textbook knowledge, but today it has evolved into a more interactive and student-centered process.
With the rise of digital tools, online platforms, and innovative teaching methods, teachers now act not just as instructors but also as mentors, guides, and facilitators of critical thinking. They encourage creativity, problem-solving, and practical application of concepts.
This shift reflects how education has adapted to the changing needs of society, preparing students for a fast-paced and technology-driven world.
Anand Kumar: Changing Lives Through Super 30
A renowned mathematician and educator, created the famous Super 30 program in 2000. He started the initiative to help underprivileged students prepare for the highly competitive IIT-JEE exam. Many of his students gained admission into top IITs across India, proving the impact of his work.
Dr. Vikas Divyakirti: Shaping Civil Service Aspirants
A former IAS officer, is the founder of Drishti IAS, one of the most well-known UPSC coaching institutes in India. After resigning from civil services, he devoted himself to teaching and guiding aspirants who dream of serving the nation. Through his lectures, books, and classes, he has inspired lakhs of students across the country. His ability to simplify complex topics has made him a trusted mentor for UPSC candidates.
Khan Sir: Making General Studies Popular
Khan Sir from Patna has earned nationwide fame for his expertise in general studies. His teaching style, filled with humor and real-life examples, makes even the toughest subjects engaging for students. He specializes in map-based learning and current affairs, which has helped thousands of aspirants preparing for competitive exams. His classes often go viral online, drawing attention to his unique approach.
Alakh Pandey: The Face of PhysicsWallah
Popularly known as PhysicsWallah, has become a household name among students preparing for competitive exams. He is admired for his teaching style, where he breaks down difficult science concepts into simple, easy-to-understand lessons. His online classes have reached millions of students, especially those from small towns who cannot afford costly coaching. With his dedication, he transformed PhysicsWallah into a leading ed-tech platform. Many students credit their success in NEET and JEE exams to his guidance.
Neetu Singh: A Guiding Light for SSC Aspirants
Neetu Singh, popularly known as Neetu Mam, is a respected English teacher and founder of KD Campus. She has authored several books and has guided countless students preparing for SSC and other competitive exams. Known for her clarity in teaching English grammar and vocabulary, she has built a reputation as a strong mentor. Recently, she also became a symbol during the SSC Protest 2025, standing alongside students and raising their concerns.
Avadh Ojha: Simplifying Complex Lessons
Avadh Ojha, widely known as Ojha Sir, is regarded as one of India’s stalwart educators. He has mentored thousands of students preparing for civil services and other competitive exams. Known for his ability to simplify complex concepts, Ojha Sir makes learning accessible to all types of students. His lectures are filled with motivation as well as knowledge, encouraging aspirants to stay focused on their goals.