6 Famous Teachers Who Reshaped The Teaching Profession: Teachers Day Special

Today markes the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan- the second President of India and a great scholar. He believed that teachers are the true builders of society. The day highlights the invaluable role teachers play in shaping young minds, guiding careers, and instilling values.

Students across the country express gratitude through cultural programs, messages, and tributes, making it a special occasion that reminds everyone of the respect and admiration teachers deserve.

Teaching has transformed greatly over the years, moving far beyond traditional classrooms and chalkboards. Earlier, education focused mainly on rote learning and textbook knowledge, but today it has evolved into a more interactive and student-centered process.

With the rise of digital tools, online platforms, and innovative teaching methods, teachers now act not just as instructors but also as mentors, guides, and facilitators of critical thinking. They encourage creativity, problem-solving, and practical application of concepts.

This shift reflects how education has adapted to the changing needs of society, preparing students for a fast-paced and technology-driven world.