In Bollywood, showcasing style isn’t limited to films and award shows anymore; celebrity airport looks are now lighting up our Instagram feeds. Janhvi Kapoor, a true fashionista, effortlessly transforms casual travel outfits into runway-ready ensembles. Inspired by her chic wardrobe, we’ve compiled a blog featuring 10 standout casual airport outfit ideas from Janhvi. Read on to explore these looks and find similar options at American Eagle.