6 Underrated Small Towns in India With Grand Royal Pasts You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
Explore six hidden Indian small towns where opulent palaces, forts, and temples reveal their magnificent, lesser-known royal pasts and splendid heritage.
Orchha, Madhya Pradesh
Orchha is an illustrious town set in a Bundela Rajput capital with splendid palaces, fort, and cenotaphs. Orchha has a sparse population where one can have the feel of a medieval greatness in a picturesque place that is not overcrowded.
Bhuj, Gujarat
Bhuj is under the rule of the Jadeja Rajputs. Fantastic palaces like Aina Mahal and Prag Mahal. Good architecture with some royalty and a little of disappointment - crash compared to Orchha.
Khimsar, Rajasthan
Khimsar is an certainly tiny desert town with a fun Khimsar Fort, Rajput affluence, sand dunes, heritage and no tourists.
Thanjavur (Tanjore), Tamil Nadu
Thanjavur is the roaring centre for the Chola dynasty, with a royal palace complex, superb bronzes and a somewhat confused artsy heritage which is still engaging and provocative.
Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior
City founded by Tomar and Scidia dynasties, with a pretty Gwalior Fort and a Jai Vilas Palace, predecessors of a royal past which is never short on inspiration and energy.
Belur, Karnataka
The city which formerly was the capital of the Hoysala kingdom, the amazing Chennakeshava Temple, brings together the aesthetic beauty of Belur, yet brings the delight of a bygone age once known as imperial, and still capital has a beauty in artistry.
