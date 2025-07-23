LIVE TV
  • 6 Underrated Small Towns in India With Grand Royal Pasts You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

6 Underrated Small Towns in India With Grand Royal Pasts You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Explore six hidden Indian small towns where opulent palaces, forts, and temples reveal their magnificent, lesser-known royal pasts and splendid heritage.

July 23, 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
1/7

Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

Orchha is an illustrious town set in a Bundela Rajput capital with splendid palaces, fort, and cenotaphs. Orchha has a sparse population where one can have the feel of a medieval greatness in a picturesque place that is not overcrowded.

2/7

Bhuj, Gujarat

Bhuj is under the rule of the Jadeja Rajputs. Fantastic palaces like Aina Mahal and Prag Mahal. Good architecture with some royalty and a little of disappointment - crash compared to Orchha.

3/7

Khimsar, Rajasthan

Khimsar is an certainly tiny desert town with a fun Khimsar Fort, Rajput affluence, sand dunes, heritage and no tourists.

4/7

Thanjavur (Tanjore), Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur is the roaring centre for the Chola dynasty, with a royal palace complex, superb bronzes and a somewhat confused artsy heritage which is still engaging and provocative.

5/7

Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior

City founded by Tomar and Scidia dynasties, with a pretty Gwalior Fort and a Jai Vilas Palace, predecessors of a royal past which is never short on inspiration and energy.

6/7

Belur, Karnataka

The city which formerly was the capital of the Hoysala kingdom, the amazing Chennakeshava Temple, brings together the aesthetic beauty of Belur, yet brings the delight of a bygone age once known as imperial, and still capital has a beauty in artistry.

7/7

Disclaimer

Information is for inspiration only. Access, conditions, and experiences may vary. Please check details and respect local guidelines when traveling.

