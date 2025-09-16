LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul andy-pycroft hardik pandya donald trump Amaal Mallik business news latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Unique Street Foods You’ll Only Find in Asia

6 Unique Street Foods You’ll Only Find in Asia

Asia offers a treasure trove of unique street foods — from Japan’s Takoyaki to Thailand’s Khanom Bueang. Each dish reflects local culture, flavors, and culinary creativity. Often inexpensive yet bursting with taste, these foods attract tourists and locals alike. Street food is an integral part of Asia’s identity, offering unforgettable experiences to those willing to explore diverse, bold, and sometimes unusual culinary traditions.

By: Last Updated: September 16, 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Jianbing (China)
1/7

Jianbing (China)

A crispy, savory breakfast crepe filled with egg, scallions, and sauces, perfect for a quick and flavorful street start.

Gol Gappa / Pani Puri (India)
2/7

Gol Gappa / Pani Puri (India)

Crispy hollow puris filled with spicy, tangy water, chickpeas, and potatoes, delivering an explosion of bold, refreshing flavors.

Tanghulu (China)
3/7

Tanghulu (China)

Skewered fruit coated in a hard, sweet sugar shell, offering a crunchy, tart, and visually delightful street snack experience.

Som Tum (Thailand)
4/7

Som Tum (Thailand)

Spicy green papaya salad with lime, chili, and peanuts creating a crunchy, tangy, and fiery flavor favorite across Thai streets.

Okonomiyaki (Japan)
5/7

Okonomiyaki (Japan)

A savory pancake loaded with cabbage, seafood, and sauces, cooked fresh on griddles for a customizable, delicious street treat.

Satay (Malaysia/Indonesia)
6/7

Satay (Malaysia/Indonesia)

Grilled skewers of marinated meat served with peanut sauce, smoky, tender, and a must-try signature of Southeast Asia street food.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Descriptions are for cultural and informational purposes. Availability, hygiene standards, and ingredients may vary between vendors and regions. Always check for allergies or dietary restrictions.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS