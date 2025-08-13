LIVE TV
6 Vegetarian Foods That May Help Boost Your Child’s Height Naturally

Discover six nutrient-rich vegetarian foods including milk & dairy, leafy greens, pulses, nuts, whole grains, and vitamin A-rich vegetables that may support bone strength, muscle development, and overall growth in children, potentially aiding their natural height increase.

August 13, 2025 | 11:23 AM IST
Milk & Dairy Products

Milk includes things like calcium, protein and vitamin D which contribute to strong bones, muscle and height in children.

Leafy Green Vegetables

Spinach, Kale and other leafy greens are calcium, iron and vitamin K dense food sources. Each of these nutrients can aid in natural height development of children since they build bone density.

Nuts & Seeds

Almonds, walnuts and chia seeds contain healthy fats, protein and minerals which strengthen bones and assist in nutrient absorption for children’s healthy height.

Pulses and Legumes

Lentils, beans and chickpeas supply essential amino acids (protein), zinc, and magnesium which help promote the growth of bone and muscle to improve the overall structure of a developing body with great focus and energy during development.

Whole Grains

Whole grains like oats, quinoa, and brown rice are good sources of B-vitamins, iron, and magnesium and helps to improve metabolism which provides children with energy, while simultaneously supporting healthy bones for children to gain healthy height.

Carrots and Other Vitamin A Vegetables

Carrots and sweet potatoes are good sources of vitamin A and this improves calcium absorption for stronger bones and this is key for children to grow taller.

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical or nutritional advice. A child’s growth and height depend on multiple factors, including genetics, overall health, and lifestyle. Always consult a healthcare professional before making dietary changes for children.

