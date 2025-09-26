LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Viral Music Videos That Broke Records

6 Viral Music Videos That Broke Records

These six viral music videos—Baby Shark Dance, Despacito, Shape of You, See You Again, Gangnam Style, and Uptown Funk—reshaped the digital music scene with record-breaking views and cultural impact. From emotional tributes to playful children’s songs, and from funky beats to global anthems, each video captured worldwide attention. With billions of views, they not only broke YouTube records but also defined eras in pop culture and global music trends.

By: Last Updated: September 26, 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Baby Shark Dance – Pinkfong
1/7

Baby Shark Dance – Pinkfong

The most-viewed YouTube video ever with over 15 billion views worldwide as of 2025.

Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee
2/7

Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee

A reggaeton anthem with 8.7 billion views, dominating global music charts and streaming platforms.

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
3/7

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

Pop sensation’s video with addictive rhythm and quirky visuals attracting billions of views globally.

See You Again – Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
4/7

See You Again – Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth

Heartfelt tribute to Paul Walker with deep emotional connection and huge worldwide popularity.

Gangnam Style – PSY
5/7

Gangnam Style – PSY

First viral K-pop hit that popularized Korean music worldwide, hitting 5.5 billion views.

Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
6/7

Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars

Funky, energetic video with catchy tune and iconic choreography driving record-breaking views.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. View counts and statistics are based on publicly available data as of 2025 and may change over time.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS