6 Viral Music Videos That Broke Records
These six viral music videos—Baby Shark Dance, Despacito, Shape of You, See You Again, Gangnam Style, and Uptown Funk—reshaped the digital music scene with record-breaking views and cultural impact. From emotional tributes to playful children’s songs, and from funky beats to global anthems, each video captured worldwide attention. With billions of views, they not only broke YouTube records but also defined eras in pop culture and global music trends.
Baby Shark Dance – Pinkfong
The most-viewed YouTube video ever with over 15 billion views worldwide as of 2025.
Despacito – Luis Fonsi ft. Daddy Yankee
A reggaeton anthem with 8.7 billion views, dominating global music charts and streaming platforms.
Shape of You – Ed Sheeran
Pop sensation’s video with addictive rhythm and quirky visuals attracting billions of views globally.
See You Again – Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
Heartfelt tribute to Paul Walker with deep emotional connection and huge worldwide popularity.
Gangnam Style – PSY
First viral K-pop hit that popularized Korean music worldwide, hitting 5.5 billion views.
Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
Funky, energetic video with catchy tune and iconic choreography driving record-breaking views.
Disclaimer
This gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. View counts and statistics are based on publicly available data as of 2025 and may change over time.