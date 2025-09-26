6 Viral Music Videos That Broke Records

These six viral music videos—Baby Shark Dance, Despacito, Shape of You, See You Again, Gangnam Style, and Uptown Funk—reshaped the digital music scene with record-breaking views and cultural impact. From emotional tributes to playful children’s songs, and from funky beats to global anthems, each video captured worldwide attention. With billions of views, they not only broke YouTube records but also defined eras in pop culture and global music trends.