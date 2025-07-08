LIVE TV
  • 6 Ways To Include Whole Wheat Garlic Bread In Your Diet

6 Ways To Include Whole Wheat Garlic Bread In Your Diet

Whole wheat garlic bread is a nutritious, fiber-rich alternative to regular bread. From breakfast toast and midday snacks to healthy pizzas and post-workout fuel, it can be easily incorporated into various meals for a balanced, guilt-free diet.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
6 Ways To Include Whole Wheat Garlic Bread In Your Diet - Gallery Image
1/7

Slide 1

Whole wheat garlic bread is more than just delicious. It's a wholesome, fiber-rich alternative to regular bread. Packed with flavor and nutrition, it can be easily included in any meal. From hearty breakfasts to post-workout snacks, check out a few simple, guilt-free ways to enjoy it throughout your day.

6 Ways To Include Whole Wheat Garlic Bread In Your Diet - Gallery Image
2/7

Breakfast Toast with Toppings

Start the day with toasted whole wheat garlic bread loaded with avocado, eggs, or peanut butter. Having high fiber gives it a sturdy base and pairs well with both sweet and savory breakfast choices for great energy.

6 Ways To Include Whole Wheat Garlic Bread In Your Diet - Gallery Image
3/7

Midday Snack with Hummus

Slice and lightly toast whole wheat garlic bread, then dip it in hummus or Greek yogurt. This makes for a protein-rich, filling snack that keeps your cravings in check between meals.

6 Ways To Include Whole Wheat Garlic Bread In Your Diet - Gallery Image
4/7

Healthy Garlic Bread Pizza

Top with flavorful veggies, tomato sauce, and low-fat cheese. Bake until crispy, and you have a superb, wholesome alternative to comfort foods.

6 Ways To Include Whole Wheat Garlic Bread In Your Diet - Gallery Image
5/7

Side to Soups & Salads

Serve toasted whole wheat garlic bread with satisfyingly rich soups or fresh salads. It lends crunchy good flavour to an otherwise light meal that is good for working lunch or light dinners.

6 Ways To Include Whole Wheat Garlic Bread In Your Diet - Gallery Image
6/7

Open Sandwich for Lunch

Use garlic bread as a base to make open-faced sandwiches. Toss on grilled chicken, roasted veggies, or cottage cheese with herbs for a tasty, well-balanced lunch consisting of proteins, fiber, and healthy fats.

6 Ways To Include Whole Wheat Garlic Bread In Your Diet - Gallery Image
7/7

Pre/Post-Workout Carb Boost

Whole wheat garlic bread serves as a great carb source before or after workouts. Pair with eggs, paneer, or a protein shake for the right balance of fuel and recovery nutrients.

6 Ways To Include Whole Wheat Garlic Bread In Your Diet - Gallery Image

