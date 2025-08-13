LIVE TV
  • 6 Wholesome Indian Breakfast Ideas to Power Up Your Morning

6 Wholesome Indian Breakfast Ideas to Power Up Your Morning

Kickstart your day with six nourishing Indian breakfast ideas that combine taste and health. From protein-rich moong dal chilla and fiber-loaded upma to antioxidant-packed poha and hearty parathas, these dishes provide sustained energy, essential nutrients, and a flavorful start to your morning.

1/7

Poha (Flattened Rice)

Poha is an incredibly healthy, light and quick meal that can be made with plenty of veggies and peanuts, it has carbs and healthy fat, so you get a nice little kick in the morning and is the ultimate breakfast carb.

2/7

Upma (Semolina Porridge)

A delicious comfort food of roasted semolina flour mixed with vegetables and spices. Upma is a high fibre, complex carbohydrate base, and a significant vitamin and mineral source.

3/7

Moong Dal Chilla (Lentil Pancakes)

Savory pancakes made with moong dal flour that has been soaked and spiced. Packed with protein, chilla's are filling and a great food for aiding muscle building.

4/7

Idli with Sambar and Chutney

Steamed rice and lentil cakes (idli) served with sambar (nutrient rich) and chutney (coconut or tomato). Idli is low fat, high in protein and easily digestible.

5/7

Besan Cheela (Chickpea Flour Pancake)

Delicious gluten free pancakes made from chick pea flour with vegetables and spices. They are an excellent source of protein, vitamins and fiber.

6/7

Sprouts salad

A light salad made of sprouted moong beans, chopped veggies, and lemon juice. Sprouts salad is a large source of protein, fibre, and antioxidants as well as being light and healthy.

7/7

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional dietary advice. Nutritional needs vary based on age, health, and lifestyle. Consult a qualified healthcare or nutrition expert before making significant changes to your diet.

