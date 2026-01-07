LIVE TV
  62-year-old Sex Educator Seema Anand's Bold Takes On Desire And Pleasure

62-year-old Sex Educator Seema Anand’s Bold Takes On Desire And Pleasure

Who is Seema Anand? She is a London-based mythologist, storyteller, author and sexual health educator who is trending for her bold statement on intimacy and desire. Her honest conversations spark curiosity, debate and attention across social media. From her age to shocking public talks, here’s everything you need to know about Seema Anand.

Published By: Published: January 7, 2026 16:52:57 IST
Seema Anand Age
Seema Anand Age

Seema Anand was born on 18 August 1962, which makes her around 63 years old in 2025-26.

Seema Anand Husband
Seema Anand Husband

Seema Anand is married and lives in London with her husband. She has three children, and her family supports her work in intimacy education.

Seema Anand Books
Seema Anand Books

She is the author of "The Art of Seduction", a modern guide inspired by the ancient Kama Sutra. Her newer book "Speak Easy: A Field Guide to Love, Longing and Intimacy" discusses modern relationships and dismantles shame around desire.

Seema Anand- What she says about Intimacy?
Seema Anand- What she says about Intimacy?

Seema emphasizes that intimacy should be discussed honestly instead of being whispered about in silence. She believes communication and clarity help partners build trust and connection.

Seema Anand- Kama Sutra talks
Seema Anand- Kama Sutra talks

Seema connects intimacy to ancient texts like the Kama Sutra to show it wasn't meant to be taboo. She teaches that pleasure is natural and should be understood without guilt.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This article is intended for informational and lifestyle purposes only. The views and opinions mentioned are based on publicly available interviews, talks, and writings by Seema Anand and are presented to encourage open discussion and awareness. This content is not meant to replace professional medical, psychological, or therapeutic advice. Readers are encouraged to approach the topic with sensitivity and seek qualified professionals for personal guidance.

