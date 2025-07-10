LIVE TV
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
  • 7 Best Dog Breeds for First-Time Owners: Gentle, Loyal & Easy Pets for Happy Beginnings

7 Best Dog Breeds for First-Time Owners: Gentle, Loyal & Easy Pets for Happy Beginnings

Looking for your first dog? These 7 breeds are friendly, loyal, and easy to care for, making them perfect companions for new pet owners. From playful Labs to cuddly Cavaliers, they’ll bring joy and love into your life.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
7 Best Dog Breeds for First-Time Owners: Gentle, Loyal & Easy Pets for Happy Beginnings - Gallery Image
1/7

Labrador Retriever

Friendly, loyal, and always eager to please, Labradors are easy to train and love being part of the family. Their playful nature and gentle temperament make them a top choice for new dog owners.

7 Best Dog Breeds for First-Time Owners: Gentle, Loyal & Easy Pets for Happy Beginnings - Gallery Image
2/7

Golden Retriever

Known for their affectionate and patient personality, Golden Retrievers are great with kids and other pets. They’re intelligent, eager to learn, and thrive on companionship and daily play.

7 Best Dog Breeds for First-Time Owners: Gentle, Loyal & Easy Pets for Happy Beginnings - Gallery Image
3/7

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

This small, affectionate breed loves cuddles and adapts well to apartment living. They’re sociable, gentle, and easygoing, making them ideal for first-time dog parents.

7 Best Dog Breeds for First-Time Owners: Gentle, Loyal & Easy Pets for Happy Beginnings - Gallery Image
4/7

Beagle

Beagles are curious, cheerful, and full of energy, with a loving disposition that makes them wonderful companions. They’re also sturdy and usually get along well with other pets and children.

7 Best Dog Breeds for First-Time Owners: Gentle, Loyal & Easy Pets for Happy Beginnings - Gallery Image
5/7

Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus are affectionate lap dogs with a calm demeanor, perfect for owners who want a gentle, low-key companion. With moderate exercise needs, they fit well into smaller living spaces.

7 Best Dog Breeds for First-Time Owners: Gentle, Loyal & Easy Pets for Happy Beginnings - Gallery Image
6/7

Bichon Frise

Cheerful, gentle, and hypoallergenic, Bichons are friendly with everyone they meet. They’re small but spirited, easy to train, and love being the center of attention in the family.

7 Best Dog Breeds for First-Time Owners: Gentle, Loyal & Easy Pets for Happy Beginnings - Gallery Image
7/7

Pug

Playful and charming, Pugs love human company and are relatively low-maintenance. Their funny antics and loving personality make them a delight, especially for first-time dog owners.

7 Best Dog Breeds for First-Time Owners: Gentle, Loyal & Easy Pets for Happy Beginnings - Gallery Image

