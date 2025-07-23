  • Home>
7 Best Kannada Thriller Movies Every Suspense, Crime & Twists Lovers Must Watch

Kannada cinema delivers some thrilling, suspenseful, and spine-tingling movies that attract a massive fan following. From intense thrillers like Dear Sathya to action thrillers like Samhara, Kannada industry gave you exciting choices to set your mood.

Here are the Top 7 best Kannada Thriller Movies you must binge-watch. 

By: Last Updated: July 23, 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
1/8

Dear Sathya

Dear Sathya, directed by Shiva Ganesh and produced by Santhosh Kumar, is a revenge action thriller, starring Aryan Santosh, Archana Kottige, Ashwin Rao Pallakki, Aruna Balraj, and Aravind Rao.

2/8

Tiger Nageswara Rao

Tiger Nageswara Rao, directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, is full of action and drama, starring Ravi Teja in the lead role alongside Anupam Kher, Jisshu Sengupta, Nupur Sanon, and Renu Desai. Actress Nupur Sanon debuted in the Kannada film industry with this movie.

3/8

Samhara

Samhara, directed by Guru Deshpande and co-produced by A. Venkatesan with R. Sundar Kamaraj, is a romantic action thriller movie starring Chiranjeevi Saja, Hariprriya, Kavya Shetty, Bala Rajwadi, and Chikkanna.

4/8

Chambal

Chambal, directed by Jacob Verghese and produced by N. Dinesh Rajkumar and Mathew Verghese under the banners of Jacob Films and Jadyan Motion Pictures. This film is based on the life of D. K. Ravi, starring Sathish Ninasam, Sonu Gowda, and Roger Narayan.

5/8

6-5=2

6-5=2, a debut movie of director K S Ashoka and produced by D. Krishna Prakash. This horror movie is Kannada’s first found footage film.

6/8

Drishya

Drishya, directed by P. Vasu and produced by E4 Entertainment, is a crime thriller movie, starring V. Ravichandran and Navya Nair. It is a remake of the Malayalam language movie Drishyam.

7/8

Dhooman

Dhoomam, directed by Pawan Kumar and produced by Vijay Kiragandu under Hombale Films, is a thriller movie, starring Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali.

8/8

Disclaimer

This article is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. All movie names, characters, and references belong to their respective creators and production houses.

