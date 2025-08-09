LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day

Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day

If coffee is your go-to drink for that quick energy kick. Then you should stop, too much caffeine can lead to drastic health diseases like anxiety or disrupted sleep. If you want to cut down your caffeine intake but don’t know how, then here are 7 drinks to replace coffee that can give a natural boost.

By: Last Updated: August 9, 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery
1/8

Green Tea

Green Tea can be a good alternative to coffee as it contains a moderate amount of caffeine, L-theanine, an amino acid. It is among the healthiest beverages as it is rich in antioxidants, reduces stress, and can balance sugar levels.

Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery
2/8

Matcha

Matcha is all over the internet nowadays, but do you know that it is a powdered green tea? It is produced from the same plant and consumed in a little different way. It has higher antioxidants and caffeine than green tea, which keeps you alert for hours.

Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery
3/8

Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate is a traditional drink from South America. It has less caffeine than coffee, but lots of benefits too, as it contains minerals and vitamins. Which can improve mental focus and can improve memory.

Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery
4/8

Guarana

Guarana has been consumed widely in Brazil. It contains high caffeine, but its benefits are too good to be ignored. Guarana tea helps manage cholesterol levels, provides pain relief, and has anti-aging properties.

Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery
5/8

Golden Milk (Turmeric Latte)

Golden milk is caffeine-free but a good, healthy alternative. You can make it by adding turmeric, ginger, and warm spices to milk, which helps in fighting against inflammation.

Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery
6/8

Mushroom Coffee

Mushroom coffee contains ground coffee with medicinal mushrooms, which contain slightly less caffeine than coffee. It is good in taste and has lots of benefits, like a stress booster and boosting the immune system.

Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery
7/8

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Individual results may vary. Please consult a healthcare professional before making any significant changes to your diet or caffeine intake, especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Tags:

Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery
Top 7 Best Drinks to Replace Coffee to Keep You Energized All Day - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?