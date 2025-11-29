LIVE TV
7 Best Places to Retire in India for Better Health, Low Living Costs & Premium Lifestyle

Planning for retirement is all about finding the perfect balance between health, comfort, and affordability. And if you believe such benefits are only available abroad, think again. India has numerous cities and towns that offer just that: clean air, peaceful surroundings, modern amenities, and low living costs. 

November 29, 2025
Best Places to Retire in India
1/8

Best Places to Retire in India

Here are the 7 best places to retire in India that are best for your golden years.

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
2/8

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu known for a moderate climate, clean air, and lower pollution compared with major metro cities. It is retirement-friendly as the city has an affordable cost of living and good healthcare facilities.

Pune, Maharashtra
3/8

Pune, Maharashtra

Pune, Maharashtra, offers a pleasant climate, greenery and a balanced lifestyle which is neither too hectic nor too dull. The city has excellent healthcare infrastructure, good connectivity, and a vibrant but relaxed culture, which is ideal for seniors.

Chandigarh
4/8

Chandigarh

Chandigarh is a planned city, as it offers clean air, wide roads, and low pollution, marking a comfortable setting for retirement. Easy access to good healthcare, peaceful surroundings, and a safe, organized living environment.

Dehradun, Uttarakhand
5/8

Dehradun, Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Uttarakhand is nestled in the foothills of the Himalyas with serene mountain views, fresh air, and a pleasant climate. A slower pace of life and natural surroundings offer perfect balance for a calm, healthy retirement.

Mysore, Karnataka
6/8

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore, Karnataka, offers a relaxed, peaceful lifestyle with a moderate climate and lower living costs compared to big metros. The city has a rich cultural heritage, green neighborhoods and relatively low crime, making it ideal for elderly or retired people.

Goa
7/8

Goa

Goa offers a relaxed coastal lifestyle with sea, sand, and calm, which is ideal for a tranquil retirement. Moderate cost of living and growing medical and lifestyle amenities make a good balance for seniors wanting a peaceful, breezy life.

Kochi
8/8

Kochi

Coastal Kerala lifestyle with pleasant weather, access to water bodies, and a peaceful environment. Reliable healthcare infrastructure and an affordable living, an attractive prospect for retirees.

