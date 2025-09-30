LIVE TV
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
  • 7 Big Financial Rules Changes From October 1: Digital payments, train ticket, Aadhar, Pan, PPF, and More

7 Big Financial Rules Changes From October 1: Digital payments, train ticket, Aadhar, Pan, PPF, and More

From October 1, 2025, several financial and regulatory rules will change, directly affecting common citizens. Key updates include mandatory Aadhaar authentication for IRCTC reserved train tickets, changes in bonus share regulations, revised interest rates for small savings schemes and post office accounts, updates to the Security Transaction Tax (STT), Indian Railways’ new compliance drive, and the next phase of the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024. These reforms aim to strengthen transparency, ease compliance, and improve financial discipline.

September 30, 2025
Aadhaar Card
Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar authentication becomes compulsory to book reserved tickets from IRCTC online to curb misuse and foster passenger verification.

Bonus Shares
Bonus Shares

SEBI plans to impose stern compliance requirements on companies issuing bonus shares to ensure proper allotment and better investor protection standards.

Small Savings Schemes
Small Savings Schemes

Following the government's revision in interest rates on small savings schemes, PPF, NSC, and Sukanya accounts would consequently be affected from October 2025.

Security Transaction Tax (STT)
Security Transaction Tax (STT)

The STT rules changed, resulting in an increase in tax incidence on certain equity trades affecting frequent traders and short-term investors in the stock market.

Indian Railways Special Drive
Indian Railways Special Drive

Railways launches a special drive relating to Aadhaar linkage with the ticket for increased transparency and reduction of fraud, and the passenger verification process.

Interest Rate Changes of Post Office Accounts
Interest Rate Changes of Post Office Accounts

The interest rates on Post Office Saving Accounts and RD have been revised to offer reasonable returns pegged to market indicators.

Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024
Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024

The final window for compliance opens, allowing taxpayers to settle pending disputes with a reduced penalty before the deadline.

