7 Big Financial Rules Changes From October 1: Digital payments, train ticket, Aadhar, Pan, PPF, and More

From October 1, 2025, several financial and regulatory rules will change, directly affecting common citizens. Key updates include mandatory Aadhaar authentication for IRCTC reserved train tickets, changes in bonus share regulations, revised interest rates for small savings schemes and post office accounts, updates to the Security Transaction Tax (STT), Indian Railways’ new compliance drive, and the next phase of the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024. These reforms aim to strengthen transparency, ease compliance, and improve financial discipline.