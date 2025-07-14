LIVE TV
  7 Blockbuster Films That Made B. Saroja Devi a South Indian Screen Legend

7 Blockbuster Films That Made B. Saroja Devi a South Indian Screen Legend

Explore the timeless classics that turned B. Saroja Devi into a beloved icon. From regal romances to emotional dramas, these seven hits defined her illustrious career.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
7 Blockbuster Films That Made B. Saroja Devi a South Indian Screen Legend - Gallery Image
1/7

Periya Idathu Penn (1963)

A romantic comedy with M.G.R, where Saroja Devi’s spirited village girl clashes with a rich heir. It became 1963’s top grosser, giving great pleasure to the Tamil audiences.

7 Blockbuster Films That Made B. Saroja Devi a South Indian Screen Legend - Gallery Image
2/7

Puthiya Paravai (1964)

Starring Sivaji Ganesan, this thriller showcased Saroja Devi’s grace and chemistry with Sivaji. Stylish songs, drama, and suspense made it a hundred-day theatre hit.

7 Blockbuster Films That Made B. Saroja Devi a South Indian Screen Legend - Gallery Image
3/7

Anbe Vaa (1966)

This romantic comedy paired Saroja Devi with M.G.R at a hill resort. Elaborate songs, clever dialogues, and breathtaking visuals turned it into a hit.

7 Blockbuster Films That Made B. Saroja Devi a South Indian Screen Legend - Gallery Image
4/7

Panathottam (1963)

Saroja Devi played the true lover in this action crime thriller with M.G.R. Its gripping story and popular tunes helped it make it big.

7 Blockbuster Films That Made B. Saroja Devi a South Indian Screen Legend - Gallery Image
5/7

Nadodi Mannan (1958)

Her first major role against M.G.R. A dual-role royal romance, it was a sensational hit, catapulting Saroja Devi to the darling of Tamil cinema for the years to come.

7 Blockbuster Films That Made B. Saroja Devi a South Indian Screen Legend - Gallery Image
6/7

Pandanti Kapuram (1972)

She featured as a matriarch in a central role in this Telugu drama family film with Krishna. It ran for 175 days, one of the longest silver-jubilee blockbusters in Telugu film.

7 Blockbuster Films That Made B. Saroja Devi a South Indian Screen Legend - Gallery Image
7/7

Bhaaga Pirivinai (1959)

A powerful family melodrama with Sivaji Ganesan, showcasing Saroja Devi’s emotional depth. It joined her string of consecutive hits that cemented her legendary screen pairing.
This story is compiled from publicly available information, box office reports, and film archives. It celebrates B. Saroja Devi’s legacy without commercial intent.

