  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan

7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan

Crop tops are a go to favorite for Bollywood divas. They style it in their own bold way. From casual to glam, here are 7 actresses who nailed the crop top trend.

By: Last Updated: July 28, 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery
1/8

Sara Ali Khan

Sara is wearing basic crop tshirts with slogans- "Empower women" and "Team Girls" showing her feminist side. Paired both with comfy casual shorts, radiating a confident and youthful vibe.

7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery
2/8

Ananya Pandey

She opted for a grey, lace crop top and styled it with fitted blue skinny jeans. Her look screamed bold yet chic. It is perfect for a Gen Z street look.

7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery
3/8

Nora Fatehi

Nora is wearing a yellow tank crop top of Adidas. She wore matching yellow pajama pants with a jacket tied around her waist. The look completed with her big hoop earrings.

7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery
4/8

Kriti Sanon

She kept it minimalist in a basic white crop top with thin straps. The no-fuss look shows how simplicity can be sexy too!

7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery
5/8

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi is wearing a dazzling white bralette-style crop top with blue jeans and a bold blue necklace. It gave full festive glam meets modern Gen Z girl.

7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery
6/8

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline is slaying in the pink bralette paired with matching pink pants of a different shade. The fabric looks really shiny and smooth. She gives total diva energy with soft glam aesthetics.

7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery
7/8

Disha Patani

Disha picked a leopard print crop top with a sleeveless cut and deep neckline. She looks sexy and wild in this statement piece.

7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery
7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery
7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery
7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?