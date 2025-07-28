7 Bollywood Actresses Looking Hot in Crop Tops: From Nora Fatehi to Sara Ali Khan
Crop tops are a go to favorite for Bollywood divas. They style it in their own bold way. From casual to glam, here are 7 actresses who nailed the crop top trend.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara is wearing basic crop tshirts with slogans- "Empower women" and "Team Girls" showing her feminist side. Paired both with comfy casual shorts, radiating a confident and youthful vibe.
Ananya Pandey
She opted for a grey, lace crop top and styled it with fitted blue skinny jeans. Her look screamed bold yet chic. It is perfect for a Gen Z street look.
Nora Fatehi
Nora is wearing a yellow tank crop top of Adidas. She wore matching yellow pajama pants with a jacket tied around her waist. The look completed with her big hoop earrings.
Kriti Sanon
She kept it minimalist in a basic white crop top with thin straps. The no-fuss look shows how simplicity can be sexy too!
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi is wearing a dazzling white bralette-style crop top with blue jeans and a bold blue necklace. It gave full festive glam meets modern Gen Z girl.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline is slaying in the pink bralette paired with matching pink pants of a different shade. The fabric looks really shiny and smooth. She gives total diva energy with soft glam aesthetics.
Disha Patani
Disha picked a leopard print crop top with a sleeveless cut and deep neckline. She looks sexy and wild in this statement piece.
