7 Bollywood Actresses Maternity Photoshoot, Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani

Bollywood actresses showcase their maternity style with stunning photoshoots, including Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 debut, Anushka Sharma’s casual chic, and Deepika Padukone’s energetic pose.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 8:04 AM IST
Kiara Advani

She dazzled at the Met Gala 2025, proudly showcasing her baby bump in a stunning custom Gaurav Gupta gown, titled "Bravehearts," with her husband Sidharth Malhotra beaming with pride.

Anushka Sharma

Radiantly happy Anushka Sharma meant to be outdoors, so with a casual peach jumpsuit and white tee, she lets comfort and joy reign during her pregnancy days.

Deepika Padukone

Set in black and white, Deepika is sprawled in an energetic pose, wearing just a bra and unbuttoned jeans, showcasing a raw and joyous moment.

Alia Bhatt

Alia looks happy in a fabulous orange patterned dress and an oversized yellow hat, clasping some flowers during her Ed-a-Mamma conscious clothing maternity shoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Cradled in an olive green one-shoulder gown with a high slit, Kareena exemplifies sophisticated maternity style, accessorized with statement jewelry.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sheer regalism for the dawn of Vogue India is donned by Sonam, who elegantly cradles her bump in a dramatic black velvet gown with puffed sleeves.

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha sparkles in bronze drapery, flattering her pregnancy glow and bump in a glamorous and artistic portrait.

Disclaimer

The information provided is based on public appearances and may not reflect the current or accurate details about the actresses' personal lives or careers.

