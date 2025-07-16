7 Bollywood Actresses Maternity Photoshoot, Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani
Bollywood actresses showcase their maternity style with stunning photoshoots, including Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 debut, Anushka Sharma’s casual chic, and Deepika Padukone’s energetic pose.
Kiara Advani
She dazzled at the Met Gala 2025, proudly showcasing her baby bump in a stunning custom Gaurav Gupta gown, titled "Bravehearts," with her husband Sidharth Malhotra beaming with pride.
Anushka Sharma
Radiantly happy Anushka Sharma meant to be outdoors, so with a casual peach jumpsuit and white tee, she lets comfort and joy reign during her pregnancy days.
Deepika Padukone
Set in black and white, Deepika is sprawled in an energetic pose, wearing just a bra and unbuttoned jeans, showcasing a raw and joyous moment.
Alia Bhatt
Alia looks happy in a fabulous orange patterned dress and an oversized yellow hat, clasping some flowers during her Ed-a-Mamma conscious clothing maternity shoot.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Cradled in an olive green one-shoulder gown with a high slit, Kareena exemplifies sophisticated maternity style, accessorized with statement jewelry.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sheer regalism for the dawn of Vogue India is donned by Sonam, who elegantly cradles her bump in a dramatic black velvet gown with puffed sleeves.
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha sparkles in bronze drapery, flattering her pregnancy glow and bump in a glamorous and artistic portrait.
