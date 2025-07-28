7 Bollywood Actresses Weight Lose Journeys From Bhumi Pednekar to Sara Ali Khan
Many Bollywood stars didn’t always have the sexy bodies we see today. Before entering the film industry, many actresses transformed their physical appearances. From strict workouts and diets to a complete change of lifestyle, here is a list of 7 actresses who shed major weight before making their mark.
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhoomi gained weight intentionally for Dum Laga ke Haisha. Then lost over 30 kg post film. Her transformation inspired many for being natural and focused on healthy eating. She is now known for her sustainable fitness lifestyle and toned body.
Sonakshi Sinha
She was once overweight in school and worked hard on workouts and diet. She lost around 30 kg before debuting in Dabangg. Weight training, swimming and kickboxing helped her for the big transformation.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara dropped over 40 kg before entering Bollywood with Kedarnath. She performed an intense workout routine and followed a strict diet. She battled PCOD, which made her weight loss much more difficult.
Alia Bhatt
She lost about 16 kg before her first film Student of the Year. She was told to lose weight at her audition despite being only 17. She focused on yoga, cardio and portion control.
Parineeti Chopra
She struggled with body image early in her career. She lost over 28 kg before returning with a fitter look in Meri Pyaari Bindu. She is known for balanced eating, yoga and swimming.
Zareen Khan
She was around 100 kg before acting debut. She lost weight gradually and made her debut in Veer. She encouraged natural weight loss methods and patience.
Rani Mukerji
Rani had to shed pounds before being cast in Ghulam. She lost weight just to get into films despite initial resistance from producers. She focused on traditional workouts and dance.
