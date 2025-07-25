7 Bollywood Actresses Who Went Too Far In Bold Scenes That Left Everyone Stunned!
Way before item songs and viral trailers, some Bollywood actresses made people’s jaws drop — not just with their beauty, but with boldness that was too much for that time. These divas did bold scenes when it was seen as a big taboo. They broke rules and shocked our grandparents’ generation with their daring roles. Let’s dive into the list of 7 Bollywood heroines who made history with their bold scenes.
Zeenat Aman
Zeenat Aman has appeared in numerous daring photographs and scenes that could render the boycott brigade speechless. Her iconic white saree look in Satyam Shivam Sundaram, where she wore no blouse, was groundbreaking in several respects. Nevertheless, this isn’t the sole audacious scene she has been a part of. She also posed topless in the same film and donned a bikini in Dev Anand's Heera Panna.
Sharmila Tagore
Sharmila Tagore is recognized as one of the pioneering Indian actresses to appear in a bikini on a magazine cover. In her 1967 film with Shammi Kapoor, An Evening in Paris, she also sported a blue swimsuit, which caused quite a stir among Indian viewers at that time.
Simi Grewal
Simi Grewal was among the most daring actresses of her era. She is often recalled for her revealing portrayal in Mera Naam Joker, where a young Rishi Kapoor trails his beloved Anglo-Indian teacher into the bushes, observing her undress as she changes out of her soaked clothing.
Dimple Kapadia
Dimple Kapadia is familiar with swimsuits and daring scenes in Bollywood films. In 1973 she debuted with Bobby, in which she grabbed attention by wearing a striking red swimsuit. Many years later, she sported a red bikini again for another movie with Rishi Kapoor, Saagar. Nonetheless, she elevated the intensity with her intimate scene alongside Anil Kapoor, where they share a romantic moment on a pile of hay!
Rakhee Gulzar
Rakhee Gulzar’s one of her most unforgettable performances is in Sharmilee, where she featured in a rather bold swimsuit scene. The film gained popularity largely due to that moment and her legendary on-screen partnership with Shashi Kapoor.
Mandakini
Mandakini elevated the style that raised the hotness bar following Zeenat Aman's shocking reveal in a white saree. Her dance near the waterfall in a sheer white saree turned into a cultural sensation and was perceived as a clever method to navigate the censorship board’s stringent regulations. Additionally, the film poster of Ram Teri Ganga Maili features the main couple kissing—an unconventional and daring decision for that era.
Parveen Babi
Parveen Babi sprinting along a beach in a bikini was a standout moment in the 1982 film, Yeh Nazdeekiyan. She was one of the most iconic retro actresses and was often seen in daring scenes and provocative attire in her films.
