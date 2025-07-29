7 Unmarried Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Still Single After 45
Marriage is not the only path to happiness- a successful life is. Here is a list of 7 Bollywood celebrities who chose freedom, self-love and career over wedding bells.
Tabu (53)
She chooses independence and privacy over conventional family life. She has openly said she's happy with her life chooses and does not feel marriage is necessary. Tabu continues to thrive in her acting career with powerful roles.
Sushmita Sen (49)
She is a single mother of two adopted daughters and lives life on her own terms. She was close to marriage a few times but chose independence and self-love instead. She balances acting, motherhood and philanthropy gracefully.
Ameesha Patel (48)
She says she's open to marriage but hasn't found the right person yet. She has stayed single while focusing on her film production and acting. She is still active in Bollywood. She recently gained attention for Gadar 2.
Akshaye Khanna (50)
He is known for his reclusive nature and disinterest in media attention. He believes marriage is not for him and prefers a peaceful, private life on his own. He selectively chooses films and stays away from social limelight.
Karan Johar (53)
He is a proud single dad to twins via surrogacy, redefining modern parenting. He doesn't believe marriage is essential for happiness or family. He focuses on his filmmaking, kids, and Koffee with Karan.
Uday Chopra (52)
He stepped away from acting and now works behind the scenes in production. He had a public relationship with Nargis Fakhri but never married. He lives mostly in the U.S. and enjoys a quiet and private life.
Ekta Kapoor (50)
She believes marriage may limit her freedom and creativity. She is a successful producer who became a mother via surrogacy. She is extremely close to her family and considers her son a priority.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.