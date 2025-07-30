7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You
Several Bollywood stars began their journey in the bustling academic and cultural atmosphere of Delhi University. While pursuing degrees in various disciplines, many were actively involved in theatre and Student activities that helped shape their creative instincts and confidence. Their time in DU reflects how education and early passion can coexist and contribute to building a successful career in the entertainment industry.
Amitabh Bachchan- Kirori Mal College
Before becoming the “Shahenshah” of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan pursued a Bachelor of Science degree, and also actively participated in the college theatre scene.
Shah Rukh Khan- Hansraj College
The “King of Bollywood” studied economics at Hansraj College. Du’s vibrant theatre circles, especially Barry John's group, played a vital role in shaping his king's journey.
Manoj Bajpayee- Ramjas College
This great actor studied at Ramjas College, where he balanced academics and theatre. His Du days were filled with drama rehearsals, auditions, and building the acting chops that define his career.
Richa Chadha- St. Stephen’s College
She earned her degree in History from this prestigious college of Delhi University. A student of liberal arts and theatre, her time at DU shaped her social awareness and honored her acting through active participation.
Imtiaz Ali- Hindu College
This celebrated director and writer studied English literature at Hindu College. His college life was filled with poetic musings, plays and storytelling.
Mallika Sherawat- Miranda House
She is known for her bold persona, Mallika pursued a degree in Philosophy from Miranda House. Her academic roots at DU played a significant role in shaping her worldview.
Aneet Padda- Jesus and Mary College
Aneet balanced her Delhi University degree in sociology at Jesus and Mary College while simultaneously attending auditions and modeling shoots. Her acting in the recent movie Saiyaara, made people her fans.
Disclaimer
The information presented is based on publicly available sources, interviews, and media reports. It is only for general interest and should not be taken as an official academic record of the individuals mentioned.