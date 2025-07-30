  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You

7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You

Several Bollywood stars began their journey in the bustling academic and cultural atmosphere of Delhi University. While pursuing degrees in various disciplines, many were actively involved in theatre and Student activities that helped shape their creative instincts and confidence. Their time in DU reflects how education and early passion can coexist and contribute to building a successful career in the entertainment industry.

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery
1/8

Amitabh Bachchan- Kirori Mal College

Before becoming the “Shahenshah” of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan pursued a Bachelor of Science degree, and also actively participated in the college theatre scene.

7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery
2/8

Shah Rukh Khan- Hansraj College

The “King of Bollywood” studied economics at Hansraj College. Du’s vibrant theatre circles, especially Barry John's group, played a vital role in shaping his king's journey.

7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery
3/8

Manoj Bajpayee- Ramjas College

This great actor studied at Ramjas College, where he balanced academics and theatre. His Du days were filled with drama rehearsals, auditions, and building the acting chops that define his career.

7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery
4/8

Richa Chadha- St. Stephen’s College

She earned her degree in History from this prestigious college of Delhi University. A student of liberal arts and theatre, her time at DU shaped her social awareness and honored her acting through active participation.

7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery
5/8

Imtiaz Ali- Hindu College

This celebrated director and writer studied English literature at Hindu College. His college life was filled with poetic musings, plays and storytelling.

7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery
6/8

Mallika Sherawat- Miranda House

She is known for her bold persona, Mallika pursued a degree in Philosophy from Miranda House. Her academic roots at DU played a significant role in shaping her worldview.

7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery
7/8

Aneet Padda- Jesus and Mary College

Aneet balanced her Delhi University degree in sociology at Jesus and Mary College while simultaneously attending auditions and modeling shoots. Her acting in the recent movie Saiyaara, made people her fans.

7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information presented is based on publicly available sources, interviews, and media reports. It is only for general interest and should not be taken as an official academic record of the individuals mentioned.

Tags:

7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery
7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery
7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery
7 Bollywood Celebrities You Didn’t Know Studied At DU: #7 Will Shock You - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?