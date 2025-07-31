  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion

Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion

Get inspired by celebrities’ Anarkali Dresses! These outfits blend traditional charm with modern flair, perfect for any occasion, from festive events to casual hangouts. With a mix of elegance, comfort, and statement pieces, Anarkali dresses are a fashion staple. Whether you like minimalist chic or thriftless glamour, these dresses let you express your personality and stay on top of ethnic fashion trends. 

By: Last Updated: July 31, 2025 | 4:01 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery
1/8

Regal floor length elegance

Inspired by celebrities who love timeless glamour, the classic floor length anarkali with minimal jewelry like jhumkas and sleek bun brings royal drama.

Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery
2/8

Fusion cape-style anarkali

This modern twist on tradition has been a favorite among trendsetting stars. The addition of a sheer cape adds flair and a dramatic silhouette, perfect for weddings or evening parties where you want a bold style

Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery
3/8

Jacket style anarkali

This anarkali style is often spotted by celebrities at fashion week's and movie promotions. Embroidered long jackets over flowy kurtas create an indo western vibe.

Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery
4/8

Minimalist monotone magic

Monotone Anarkali in soft hues like ivory, blush, or pastel blue is best for casual parties. These outfits rely on sharp cuts and clean silhouettes, making them ideal for those who love to be simple yet elegant.

Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery
5/8

Heavy flared bridal inspired look

Inspired by bridal appearances and film premieres, the voluminous flared Anarkali with zari or mirror work designed to turn heads. Perfect for grand events like sangeet, where you want all eyes on you.

Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery
6/8

Floral printed daytime stunners

For a breezy and casual ethnic look, floral anarkalis as seen on celebrities during brunches are a must. Light fabric and vibrant prints make them ideal for haldi functions or casual get togethers with a traditional twist.

Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery
7/8

Indo-Boho layered anarkali

Taking curd from off duty celeb airport look and boho chic fashion, layered cotton with tribal prints or mirror detailing's are perfect for low key outings. Do pair it with oxidized jewelry and juttis for a fashionable vibe.

Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is not an endorsement or commercial association with any celebrity or designer. Individual style preference may vary.

Tags:

Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery
Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery
Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery
Anarkali Dress: 7 Bollywood Inspired Anarkali Designs To Slay Every Occasion - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?