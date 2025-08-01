  • Home>
From Salman Khan to Rosa Catalano: 7 Bollywood’s Most Shocking Love Triangles

These famous love stories had everyone talking! With breakups, new romances, and unexpected twists, these relationships played out in the public eye. From broken engagements to surprising new loves, each story was a rollercoaster ride of emotions. These complex relationships not only affected the stars careers but also changed how the public saw them, leaving a lasting impact on Bollywood’s history.

August 1, 2025
1/8

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Vivek Oberoi

Salman and Aishwarya's fiery relationship ended in controversy, and Aishwarya found comfort in Vivek Oberoi. But things got messy when Vivek Oberoi went public against Salman, affecting their careers and reputations.

2/8

Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena and Shahid were Bollywood's favorite young couple, but things changed when Kareena fell for Saif Ali Khan during the filming of Tashan. The breakup and new romance made headlines.

3/8

Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, and Barbara Mori

Hrithik and Kangana's alleged relationship sparked controversy, and things got even more complicated when Hrithik was linked to his vo star Barbara amori during the shooting of Kites.

4/8

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif

Deepika and Ranbir's romance ended amid rumors of his growing closeness to Katrina Kaif. Deepika spoke out about feelings betrayed, while Ranbir and Katrina's relationship blossomed.

5/8

Abhishek Bachchan, Karishma Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek and Karishma's engagement was suddenly called off, and he later married to Aishwarya Rai. The sudden shift sparked speculation and fueled one of Bollywood's most surprising love triangle stories.

6/8

Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli

Anushka and Ranveer were linked early in their careers, but the relationship faded. She later began dating cricketer Virat Kohli, drawing attention from fans and media.

7/8

Saif Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, and Rosa Catalano

Saif's marriage to Amrita Singh ended after over a decade, and he was briefly linked to Italian model Rosa Catalano. The transition sparked controversy and became one of Bollywood's early love triangle scandals.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. The stories are based on publicly available data. All individuals mentioned deserve respect for their personal choices, regardless of public perception.

