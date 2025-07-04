Live Tv
  • 7 Breaking Sunset Destinations Across India For Nature Lovers: Where Sky Meets The Soul

7 Breaking Sunset Destinations Across India For Nature Lovers: Where Sky Meets The Soul

India offers countless breathtaking spots for sunset lovers, each with its own unique charm. From the salt deserts of the Rann of Kutch to the tranquil waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar, and from the ocean horizon at Kanyakumari to the serene beaches of Goa and Kerala, every location is stunning. Sunset in India is just a daily event! 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
1/7

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

The vast white salt desert of Rann of Kutch transforms into a magical landscape as the sun begins to set. It is a sunset you will never forget.

2/7

Dal lake, Srinagar

Watching the sunset over Dal Lake while floating on a shikara is a serene experience. The golden hour in Kashmir (mini-Switzerland) is truly something special.

3/7

Sunset Point, Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Sunset point in Mount Abu offers panoramic views of the Aravalli Hills bathed in the colors of dusk. It is a popular spot for tourists and photographers.

4/7

Varkala Beach, Kerala

Varkala beach is perched on dramatic red cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. During the sunset, the sky lights up with fiery shades of orange and purple.

5/7

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Kanyakumari is where the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean meet. A perfect sunset can be seen from Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

6/7

Palolem Beach, Goa

This beach becomes golden heaven during sunset. It is known for its calming waters and laid-back Vibe.

7/7

Tiger Hill, Darjeeling

A lesser-known gem for sunset. The Kanchenjunga range glows in shades of Amber and crimson se the sun sets, offering a majestic view.

Disclaimer: The information about sunset spots in India is based on general travel experience and may vary due to weather conditions.

