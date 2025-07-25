  • Home>
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Celebrity Inspired Outfits To Shine This Festival

For Raksha Bandhan, choosing the right outfit can beautifully reflect the festive spirit while staying true to your personal style. Whether you prefer classic charm or contemporary fusion, these styles ensure you celebrate the occasion in fashion forward confidence.

Last Updated: July 25, 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
1/8

Alia Bhatt's Elegant Ivory Saree Look

This graceful ensemble is perfect for a warm, intimate Raksha Bandhan Celebration, elegant, serene, and easy to carry.

2/8

Kriti Sanon's Red Festive Kurta

This red regal kurtas with subtle embroidery stuns at every festival. A richly toned kurta with a contrasting dupatta gives a royal and comfortable look.

3/8

Kiara Advani's Pastel Lehenga Chic

Pastel lehenga with light embellishment and a sheer dupatta is a great outfit for Raksha Bandhan events. Ideal for those who want to keep it stylish yet festive.

4/8

Sara Ali Khan's Sharara Glam

Long kurtis with contrasting dupattas and with palazzos is best for this festive. Pairing it with light jhumkas makes for a comfy outfit.

5/8

Jhanvi Kapoor Sharara Glam

A bright sharara with mirror work and bold earrings adds a youthful sparkle to your Raksha Bandhan look while keeping it traditionally rooted.

6/8

Ananya Panday's Indo-Western Twist

Indo western twist goes great in the festive season, modern yet classic. Wearing saree with crop tops and other new combinations are best to try.

7/8

Sonam Kapoor's Regal Suit Set

Suits in rich fabrics like silk or brocade make a statement. A classy suit set with statement juttis and layered jewelry offers an elegance for the occasion.

8/8

