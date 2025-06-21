7 Celebs Caught in Hot Tub & Beach PDA Moments
These celebrities are not shy about showcasing their love, especially when it comes to public displays of affection by the pool or at the beach. Their romantic moments while in swimwear make for some of the cutest sights among current and former couples.
Take singer Dua Lipa, for instance, who looks stunning in a leopard-print bikini alongside her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, sharing a sweet kiss poolside in Miami Beach, Florida. Want to see more adorable couple moments? Check out the rest of the gallery featuring stars enjoying their time together in style!
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted sharing a sweet kiss in Miami Beach, radiating affection for one another. The couple looked absolutely adorable as they embraced, capturing the essence of their romantic connection in this picturesque setting.
Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were spotted enjoying a lovely day in Miami Beach, where they looked incredibly sweet while embracing each other. Their affectionate moment perfectly captured the warmth of their relationship, showcasing their deep connection amidst the beautiful beach backdrop.
Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus was seen enjoying a delightful holiday with her then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, soaking up the sun at the beach while Liam dedicated his time to filming a movie in the area. Throughout the day, Miley relished the beautiful surroundings and the relaxing atmosphere of the seaside. In a heartwarming moment, Liam took a break from his work to return for lunch, surprising Miley with a passionate kiss that highlighted their affectionate relationship.
Steph & Ayesha Curry
NBA superstar Stephen Curry and his family were spotted relishing a delightful day at the beach in Kailua, Hawaii. In June 2017, Steph took some time to unwind with a couple of beers before diving into the water for a fun-filled swim with his wife, Ayesha, and their two daughters, Ryan and Riley. The family enjoyed quality time together, creating cherished memories against the stunning Hawaiian backdrop.
Kaia Gerber & Pete Davidson
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson were spotted enjoying a romantic day in Miami Beach, Florida, where they didn't hold back on the public displays of affection. The couple spent their afternoon lounging by the pool, soaking up the sun and relishing each other's company. Later that evening, they dressed up to attend a friend's wedding, showcasing their stylish looks and undeniable chemistry throughout the day.
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted enjoying a refreshing vacation in the stunning Maddalena archipelago in April 2017. The couple appeared to be relishing their time together as they relaxed on a boat, basking in the warm sun and embracing the beauty of their picturesque surroundings. Their serene getaway showcased their deep connection and appreciation for each other amidst the breathtaking scenery.
Amber Rose & 21 Savage
Amber Rose was spotted displaying some affectionate public displays of affection (PDA) with her boyfriend, 21 Savage, while enjoying an exhilarating jet ski adventure in Miami, Florida. The couple looked absolutely adorable as they shared laughter and excitement on the water, creating unforgettable memories together. Their playful interaction highlighted their strong connection and joy in each other's company against the vibrant backdrop of Miami's stunning coastline.