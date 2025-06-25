Live Tv
TRENDING |
  Doomsday Fish: Chilling Photos of the Doomsday Fish that sparked Fear worldwide

Doomsday Fish: Chilling Photos of the Doomsday Fish that sparked Fear worldwide

`Can a fish predict earthquakes? The Doomsday fish has sparked fear into every human with its rare, surprising appearance near the shore. What is it? What’s the myth about it? Is it dangerous to humans? Everything is mentioned below.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 25, 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
Doomsday Fish: Chilling Photos of the Doomsday Fish that sparked Fear worldwide - Gallery Image
1/7

What is Doomsday Fish?

The Doomsday fish's real name is oarfish. Its scientific name is Regalecus glesne. In Japan, and some other cultures, the oarfish is believed to predict earthquake or tsunamis. That is why it is called the "Doomsday Fish".

Doomsday Fish: Chilling Photos of the Doomsday Fish that sparked Fear worldwide - Gallery Image
2/7

Appearance of Oarfish

It has a long, ribbon-like body which grows up to 36 feet(11 meters). It is the longest bony fish in the world.

Doomsday Fish: Chilling Photos of the Doomsday Fish that sparked Fear worldwide - Gallery Image
3/7

Harmful or Harmless to humans?

The oarfish is not dangerous for human beings. It eats small creatures like shrimp and plankton. They are very slow and fragile swimmers.

Doomsday Fish: Chilling Photos of the Doomsday Fish that sparked Fear worldwide - Gallery Image
4/7

Habitat of Doomsday Fish

It lives in deep ocean water. Usually in depths of 200 to 1000 meters. They rarely come near the surface of the ocean.

Doomsday Fish: Chilling Photos of the Doomsday Fish that sparked Fear worldwide - Gallery Image
5/7

How they Reproduce

Oarfish lays eggs in the open ocean, which floats on the surface until they hatch. On the contrary, this fish can not come near the surface or they die.

Doomsday Fish: Chilling Photos of the Doomsday Fish that sparked Fear worldwide - Gallery Image
6/7

Sea Serpent legends

Oarfish is known to be the inspiration behind old ancient tales of giant sea serpents in Japan and some other Asian countries. This is due to their long, snake like appearance.

Doomsday Fish: Chilling Photos of the Doomsday Fish that sparked Fear worldwide - Gallery Image
7/7

Marine mystery

The doomsday fish is still not fully understood by scientists and considered a "marine mystery". Many things about its behaviour, lifestyle and reproduction still remain unknown.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

Doomsday Fish: Chilling Photos of the Doomsday Fish that sparked Fear worldwide - Gallery Image

