Doomsday Fish: Chilling Photos of the Doomsday Fish that sparked Fear worldwide
`Can a fish predict earthquakes? The Doomsday fish has sparked fear into every human with its rare, surprising appearance near the shore. What is it? What’s the myth about it? Is it dangerous to humans? Everything is mentioned below.
What is Doomsday Fish?
The Doomsday fish's real name is oarfish. Its scientific name is Regalecus glesne. In Japan, and some other cultures, the oarfish is believed to predict earthquake or tsunamis. That is why it is called the "Doomsday Fish".
Appearance of Oarfish
It has a long, ribbon-like body which grows up to 36 feet(11 meters). It is the longest bony fish in the world.
Harmful or Harmless to humans?
The oarfish is not dangerous for human beings. It eats small creatures like shrimp and plankton. They are very slow and fragile swimmers.
Habitat of Doomsday Fish
It lives in deep ocean water. Usually in depths of 200 to 1000 meters. They rarely come near the surface of the ocean.
How they Reproduce
Oarfish lays eggs in the open ocean, which floats on the surface until they hatch. On the contrary, this fish can not come near the surface or they die.
Sea Serpent legends
Oarfish is known to be the inspiration behind old ancient tales of giant sea serpents in Japan and some other Asian countries. This is due to their long, snake like appearance.
Marine mystery
The doomsday fish is still not fully understood by scientists and considered a "marine mystery". Many things about its behaviour, lifestyle and reproduction still remain unknown.
