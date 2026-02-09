LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Classic Indian Desserts by Sanjeev Kapoor That Bring Warmth Comfort and Timeless Flavours to Every Bite

7 Classic Indian Desserts by Sanjeev Kapoor That Bring Warmth Comfort and Timeless Flavours to Every Bite

These warm dessert creations bring a comforting, nostalgic touch to every bite, blending traditional flavors with a modern twist. Rich textures, soothing aromas, and heartfelt preparation make each dessert feel like an embrace. 

Published By: Published: February 9, 2026 13:15:21 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hot Chocolate Fudge Brownie
1/8
7 Classic Indian Desserts by Sanjeev Kapoor That Bring Warmth Comfort and Timeless Flavours to Every Bite

Hot Chocolate Fudge Brownie

A western touch with an Indian soul, Chef Kapoor’s gooey chocolate brownies served warm with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge sauce is a dessert dream that wraps your senses in warmth.

You Might Be Interested In
Ragi Chocolate Cake
2/8

Ragi Chocolate Cake

Adding a healthy twist to indulgence, this millet-based cake from the chef’s recipe list is dense, moist, and best served warm. With rich cocoa and a touch of jaggery, it’s a warm hug disguised as dessert

Malpua with Rabri
3/8

Malpua with Rabri

Chef Kapoor elevates this traditional Indian pancake dessert with a golden crisp finish, soaked in sugar syrup, and served warm with creamy rabri. It’s indulgent, nostalgic, and pure comfort.

You Might Be Interested In
Sheer Khurma
4/8

Sheer Khurma

Perfectly festive yet soul soothing, this vermicelli dessert cooked in milk, dates, and dry fruits gets a rich twist in Chef Kapoor’s kitchen, becoming a luxurious warm treat that soothes the spirit.

Apple Cinnamon Kheer
5/8

Apple Cinnamon Kheer

A creative fusion, this kheer uses grated apple and a touch of cinnamon to add warmth and aroma. Served hot, it blends tradition and innovation in one satisfying bite.

Moong Dal Halwa
6/8

Moong Dal Halwa

This indulgent dessert, made from yellow lentils roasted in ghee and simmered in milk, is one of the chef's signature festive recipes. Warm, rich, and slightly nutty, it comforts like a cozy blanket.

Gajar ka Halwa
7/8

Gajar ka Halwa

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s version of this classic North Indian dessert brings out the rich flavors of slow-cooked carrots, ghee, and khoya, topped with roasted nuts. Every spoonful feels like home during winter evenings.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only, it totally depends on the viewers taste.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS