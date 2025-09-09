7 Classic Riddles That Will Trick Your Brain
Check out 7 classic riddles that challenge your thinking and spark curiosity. From eggs to elbows, these clever brain teasers come with simple yet surprising answers for all ages.
Riddle No. 1
What has to be broken before you can use it?
Riddle No. 2
What is always in front of you but can’t be seen?
Riddle No. 3
The more of this there is, the less you see. What is it?
Riddle No. 4
What has a head and a tail, but no body?
Riddle No. 5
What can you catch, but not throw?
Riddle No. 6
What can you hold in your left hand, but not in your right hand?
Riddle No. 7
What gets wetter as it dries?
Riddle Answers
An egg
The future
Darkness
Coin
Cold
Your right elbow
Towel