  • 7 Classic Riddles That Will Trick Your Brain

7 Classic Riddles That Will Trick Your Brain

Check out 7 classic riddles that challenge your thinking and spark curiosity. From eggs to elbows, these clever brain teasers come with simple yet surprising answers for all ages.

Riddle No. 1
1/8

Riddle No. 1

What has to be broken before you can use it?

Riddle No. 2
2/8

Riddle No. 2

What is always in front of you but can’t be seen?

Riddle No. 3
3/8

Riddle No. 3

The more of this there is, the less you see. What is it?

Riddle No. 4
4/8

Riddle No. 4

What has a head and a tail, but no body?

Riddle No. 5
5/8

Riddle No. 5

What can you catch, but not throw?

Riddle No. 6
6/8

Riddle No. 6

What can you hold in your left hand, but not in your right hand?

Riddle No. 7
7/8

Riddle No. 7

What gets wetter as it dries?

Riddle Answers
8/8

Riddle Answers

An egg
The future
Darkness
Coin
Cold
Your right elbow
Towel

