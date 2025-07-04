Live Tv
7 comforting vegetables for monsoon: Combination of nutrients, tradition, and taste.

These seven vegetables from around The World highlight the natural connection between seasonal produce and monsoon cooking. From okra to mushrooms each vegetable thrice in the rainy season and brings unique flavors and health benefits. Whether it’s eating digestion or simply comforting the palate, these monsoon friendly vegetables make meals more nourishing and seasonal special.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 4, 2025 | 11:23 PM IST
1/7

Okra- India

Also known as bhindi, Okhla thrives in warm, humid climates and is a monsoon staple in Indian kitchens. Perfect for keeping digestion in check during the rainy season.

2/7

Mushrooms- Europe and Asia

It naturally flourish during monsoons in many parts of Europe and Asia. Varieties like buttons and oysters etc. Mushrooms are ideal for damp weather.

3/7

Taro roots- Southeast Asia and Africa

A hearty, starchy vegetable that's commonly harvested in monsoon months. It's a great energy source which keeps the body warm during rainy chills.

4/7

Zucchini- Mediterranean Region

It grows well in moist conditions and is often used in Mediterranean and American summer dishes. This helps in balancing the heavier monsoon diet.

5/7

Bottle Guard- South Asia

This hydrating vegetable is easy to digest and often cooked as curry and soup in monsoon heavy countries like India and Nepal.

6/7

Chayote- Latin America

It is popular in countries like Mexico, and grows abundantly during rainy months. High in antioxidants, it's great for rainy-day immunity.

7/7

Green Beans- East Asia and Europe

Green beans flourish in the wet and fertile soil of the monsoon. It helps in supporting digestion and energy levels when dampness slows the body down.

Disclaimer: The information provided about these vegetables are just for general knowledge.

