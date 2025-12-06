LIVE TV
  • 7 Common Foods That Negatively Impact Your Metabolism And Hinder Weight Loss

Do you know there are certain foods that can affect your metabolism? These foods can slow down your metabolism and make weight management more challenging. Take a look at the top 7 foods that are destroying your metabolism.

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 6, 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Processed or high-sugar foods
Processed or high-sugar foods: Processed foods that are high in sugar and unhealthy fats can harm your metabolism, making it hard to burn calories and maintain a healthy weight.

Fried Foods
Fried Foods: Consuming fried foods high in trans fats and calories can negatively impact your metabolism, leading to a slow metabolism and hindering weight-loss goals.

High-calorie coffee drinks
High-calorie coffee drinks: High-calorie coffee drinks with added sugars are some of the worst foods for a slow metabolism because they can sabotage weight loss efforts.

Soda
Soda: Due to its high content of added sugar, drinking soda can be a strain on your metabolism.

Alcohol
Alcohol: Alcohol consumption is not good for health and can cause weight gain.

Low-Calorie Dieting
Low-Calorie Dieting: While eating in a calorie deficit is foundational, excessively low-calorie dieting can backfire and make weight loss more difficult.

White Bread
White Bread: Refined grains and flours are simple carbs, and the body breaks them down easily, resulting in slow metabolism and blood sugar spikes.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

